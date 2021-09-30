A 29-year-old Wisconsin man was killed in a two-car crash that occurred at 9:51 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in Fridley.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alex Wayne Tuerk, of Spooner, Wisconsin, was driving his Acura at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 65.
As Tuerk was approaching Medtronic Parkway NE, he crossed the northbound lanes and hit a semaphore in the northeast corner of the intersection. The Acura was cut in half and hit a Mitsubishi that was sitting at the red light to go southbound on Highway 65 from Medtronic Parkway NE.
The Mitsubishi was sitting at the light with another vehicle that was narrowly missed, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation video footage.
Tuerk was transported to North Memorial Hospital, in Robbinsdale. He died Tuesday morning, Sept. 28.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, Abdirahman Abdirizak Liban, 25, of Minneapolis, was transported Hennepin HealthCare, in Minneapolis, for non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
According to Minnesota State Patrol investigators, conditions were dry at the time of the crash. It’s currently unknown if Tuerk was under the influence of alcohol.
Fridley Police and Fire departments, Allina Health EMS and MnDOT responded to the scene of the crash.
