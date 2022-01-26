The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, announced that White Bear Township will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2023, presented by UnitedHealthcare. Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township will serve as the venue for the 17th annual statewide hockey celebration.
“We are honored and thrilled for the opportunity to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 in White Bear,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 Event Chair Corey Roberts. “Our local organizing team is committed to curating a hockey and winter extravaganza like no other that our communities and partners will be proud of.”
The announcement was made during the first intermission of the Minnesota Wild versus Chicago Blackhawks game at Xcel Energy Center Jan. 22 as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 coverage on Bally Sports North. Additional details, including the date, match-ups and the official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 will be announced at a later date.
“We are thrilled for White Bear Township to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2023,” said Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka. “The White Bear hockey community has demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and commitment for hosting a great celebration at next year’s Hockey Day Minnesota.”
White Bear’s festivities will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on Bally Sports North, designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros. Proceeds of the event will benefit White Bear’s Area Hockey Association in an effort to grow the game through youth hockey.
“We are excited to bring Hockey Day Minnesota back to the metro area,” said Mike Dimond, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports North. “White Bear will be another spectacular setting and a celebration for their rich hockey heritage.”
Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the local community that serves as host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), Guidant John Rose MN Oval (2021) and Mankato (2022). For more information, visit wild.com/hockeyday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.