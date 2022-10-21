ARTS Rumriver Watercolor.png

A new gallery featuring the watercolor paintings of artist Paul Hanson opens at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka Nov. 5.

 Photo by Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center will present a new gallery show, “Portraits in Watercolor.” The show’s opening will take place in the 21 Step Gallery (2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 201) on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Paul Hanson.

Hanson will also be hosting an Artist Talk on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7-8 p.m. where attendees will learn about him as an artist and the creative process he uses in creating his artwork.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.