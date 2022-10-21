Rumriver Art Center will present a new gallery show, “Portraits in Watercolor.” The show’s opening will take place in the 21 Step Gallery (2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 201) on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Paul Hanson.
Hanson will also be hosting an Artist Talk on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7-8 p.m. where attendees will learn about him as an artist and the creative process he uses in creating his artwork.
“By day, I am a development officer and law enforcement chaplain,” Hanson said. “In secret, I’m an amateur artist and an unorthodox watercolorist.”
Hanson started painting 7 years ago when he was sick with the flu. Then, when the pandemic isolated us all in 2020, Hanson did paintings of his family and friends to fill the time. During this time he says he strived to “loosen up” his work by challenging himself to paint a portrait a day through Lent of 2021. Working fast and often starting over it gave him more confidence in the painting he was doing.
Portraits in Watercolor contains portraits of Hanson’s family and friends, historical portraits and some birds and animals. It is a fun show with a lot of color and energy.
Portraits in Watercolor will remain in the 21 Step Gallery through Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.