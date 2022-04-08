The next event in the North Suburban Center for the Arts 2022 Reading Series will feature Maria Burns Ortiz and Zoë Bird April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Maria Burns Ortiz is a bestselling author, award-winning journalist and video game writer. Her debut book, “My Fight/Your Fight” with Ronda Rousey, hit No. 5 on the New York Times nonfiction list, was named U.K. Sports Book of the Year at the Cross Sports Book Awards, was featured on the Today Show as a “summer reading pick” and has been translated into nine languages. Her journalistic work has appeared in leading national and international news outlets. As CEO and creative director of 7 Generation Games, she crafts compelling, interactive historical narratives, focused on Latino, Indigenous and underrepresented voices. She also teaches memoir writing as a teaching artist at the Loft Literary Center. Currently working on a second book project, she is based in Minneapolis with her husband and three children.
Zoë Bird has performed and collaborated with artists in all media, including older poets with dementia in her work as a teaching artist with the Alzheimer’s Poetry Project (APP) since 2006. Her poems have appeared in About Place Journal, Runes, and Sin Fronteras/Writers Without Borders, among other journals and anthologies, and at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts’ Quilt Not Quilt: The Afterlife show. She lives on occupied Dakota and Anishinaabe land in Minneapolis.
The event will be held at the North Suburban Firehouse (110 77th Way NE, Fridley). On the second Thursday of each month, the NSCA invites two authors to read a selection of their recent work. Readers are selected by a rotating curator; the 2022 Reading Series is curated by Mary Jo Pehl.
