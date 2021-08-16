Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 and Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter of Anoka presented eight local veterans with Quilts of Valor at ceremonies Saturday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 7, in Blaine.
The July 31 ceremony was held at the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine. Three veterans were presented with quilts by Grateful Hearts members Paul Evenson and Linda Novotny. The three veterans were Willis Friberg (Marines, 1941-1945), Mark Smith (Air Force, 1962-1970) and Dick Barton (Army, 1946-1948).
The second ceremony was Aug. 7 at the Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine. During the ceremony, five veterans were presented with quilts by Grateful Hearts members Paul Evenson and Linda Novotny. The five veterans were Don Groetsch (Army, 1977-1982), Marcus Wright (Navy 2014-2020), Travis Rehnelt (Army, 2010-2018), Tom Elfering (National Guard, 1969-1975) and Al Johnson (Air Force, 1970-1974).
The quilts were made by Evenson, Novotny and 30 other members of the Grateful Hearts Chapter. The group has made 533 quilts for local veterans since 2014.
“The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” Knowles said.
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
