siren police generic.jpg
File photo

A woman who died in a Ham Lake crash Dec. 14 has been identified as Jennifer Jean Apitz, 31, of Ham Lake.

A man was injured in the crash.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:08 p.m. at Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast.

The Sheriff’s Office, Allina EMS and the Ham Lake Fire Department responded to the scene.

Initial investigation indicates a man was driving a pickup truck on Crosstown Boulevard when he crashed head on with Apitz driving the opposite direction in an SUV.

Apitz was declared dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is under investigation.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.