A teenager, who was fatally struck by a Metro Transit Northstar Commuter Train Friday, Dec. 13, in Coon Rapids has been identified as 13-year-old Chason J. Catchings Chivers Jr. of Coon Rapids.
At 6:46 p.m., officers from the Coon Rapids and Metro Transit police departments responded to a personal injury crash involving a train and pedestrian.
The crash occurred in the area of 119th Avenue Northwest and the double railroad tracks near Northdale Boulevard Northwest in Coon Rapids.
When officers arrived, they found one teenage victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Chivers.
The crash involved a northbound Metro Transit Northstar Commuter Train loaded with approximately 50 passengers at the time of the crash. No passengers were injured as a result of the crash. Passengers were transferred to Metro Transit buses.
This incident remains under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Metro Transit Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
