UPDATE: Fridley resident Ali Isse has been safely located in St. Paul after his family made contact with him. The Fridley Police Department said in a statement that they'd like to, "thank everyone for looking for him and sharing this information."
The Fridley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ali Isse, 31, who was last seen by family on Sunday, July 25, and has not been heard from since.
Isse was reportedly driving a red 2014 Nissan Sentra with a Minnesota license plate, FLT302. His direction of travel was unknown at the time. Isse could possibly have a beard at this time.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing persons alert for Isse Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Ali Isse is being asked to call 911 or the Fridley Police Department via the Anoka County Communications at 763-427-1212.
