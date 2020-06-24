A man is dead after a SWAT standoff during which an Andover house burned to the ground the morning of Wednesday, June 24.
Around 6:30 a.m. the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments were called to a house fire in the 300 block of Andover Boulevard Northwest. The house was “fully involved” when responders arrived.
As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, deputies encountered a man with a gun barricaded in a horse trailer with sleeping quarters at the back of the property making active threats to the safety of deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s actions caused authorities to pull back firefighters, and the house burned down to the foundation.
When deputies’ attempts to communicate with the man in the trailer proved unsuccessful, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took over the scene. Further attempts at negotiation failed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 10 a.m., deputies heard a single gunshot from inside the trailer, and a man was found dead inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The Anoka County Fire Investigation Team has also been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public and no other individuals are being sought.
“This is a very tragic situation and certainly not the outcome we had hoped for,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
This story has been updated.
