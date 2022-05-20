ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 2 in the 500 block of Tyler Street a theft by swindle was reported.
• On May 2 in the 2100 block of Ferry Street a residential burglary was reported.
• On May 2 in the 2300 block of Fourth Avenue a theft by swindle was reported.
• On May 5 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a theft was reported.
• On May 7 in the 3700 block of Seventh Avenue theft of tires from a vehicle were reported.
Assault
• On May 7 in the 600 block of Garfield Street a woman was arrested for assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 3 in the 12500 block of Round Lake Boulevard drugs were found in a vehicle pulled over with expired registration. The driver, whose license was revoked, was arrested.
• On May 5 at Seventh Avenue and Grant Street a driver stopped for an equipment violation was arrested for DWI.
• On May 5 in the 2300 block of Seventh Avenue the driver of a vehicle that crashed into an electric pole was arrested for DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On May 2 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue a warrant arrest was made.
• On May 2 a vehicle was stopped for having revoked plates and the driver was arrested for driving with a canceled license.
• On May 3 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard a driver was arrested for driving with a canceled license.
• On May 6 in the 900 block of Charlotte Drive a warrant arrest was made.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 5 in the 9900 block of Vale Street a theft was reported.
• On May 5 in the 500 block of 93rd Avenue a motor vehicle theft was reported.
• On May 5 in the 3400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On May 5 in the 1700 block of 102nd Circle a residential burglary was reported.
• On May 7 in the 800 block of 108th Lane theft was reported.
• On May 7 in the 1800 block of 111th Avenue a residential burglary was reported.
• On May 8 in the 10200 block of Mississippi Boulevard theft was reported.
• On May 8 in the 8600 block of Olive Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 8 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard theft was reported.
• On May 9 in the 9500 block of Foley Boulevard a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On May 9 in the 11100 block of Arrowhead Street theft was reported.
• On May 9 in the 12400 block of Drake Street a residential burglary was reported.
• On May 10 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 11 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 11 in the 10400 block of Palm Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 11 at Hanson Boulevard and Northdale Boulevard financial transaction card fraud was reported.
Assault
• On 5 at Highway 10 and East River Road an assault was reported.
• On May 5 in the 10900 block of Magnolia Street an assault was reported.
• On May 9 in the 11900 block of Bluebird Street an assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 5 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Mississippi Boulevard a driver was arrested for DWI and refusal of test.
• On May 10 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Foley Boulevard a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On May 10 at Egret Boulevard and Tamarack Street a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On May 10 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Zilla Street drugs were found.
Property damage
• On May 5 in the 11300 block of Robinson Drive damage to property was reported.
• On May 7 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard property damage was reported.
• On May 8 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Drive property damage was reported.
• On May 9 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On May 6 in the 9900 block of Vale Street, a felony arrest was made.
RAMSEY
Theft
• On April 29 in the 14000 block of Sunfish Boulevard theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 3 in the 16300 block of Coquina Street fraud was reported.
• On May 3 in the 8000 block of 146th Avenue theft of catalytic converters reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 3 at St. Francis Boulevard a driver was arrested for DWI.
Assault
• On April 29 there was a report of an assault in an unknown park in Ramsey.
•On April 30 in the 5500 block of 144th Court an assault was reported.
• On May 1 at Sunwood Drive and Zuni Street an assault was reported.
Property damage
• On May 1 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On April 29 in the 6800 block of Highway 10 a warrant arrest was made, along with a citation for driving after suspension.
• On April 29 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On April 29 in the 3600 block of Round Lake Boulevard a warrant arrest was made.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On May 4 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard financial transaction card fraud was reported.
Property damage
• On May 7 in the 2700 block of 230th Court property damage reported; three teens shooting a BB gun broke windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.