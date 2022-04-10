ANDOVER
Assault
• On March 28 in the 700 block of 157th Avenue NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 27 at 161st Avenue NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW criminal vehicular operation.
Property damage
• On March 26 in the 2500 block of 159th Avenue NW a flagpole was run over with a vehicle.
• On March 29 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW the Community Center was vandalized.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 21 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue mail was stolen.
• On March 22 in the 2900 block of Eighth Lane theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 21 in the 10 block of Bridge Square a car title was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 21 in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane meth pipes were found.
• On March 23 in the 2700 block of Ninth Lane marijuana was reported.
• On March 26 in the 3100 block of Sixth Avenue a woman was arrested for meth possession.
Property damage
• On March 22 in the 200 block of East Main Street a vehicle’s mirror was kicked off.
• On March 23 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a car was damaged in a parking lot.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On March 25 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 25 in the 10400 block of Crocus Street NW burglary was reported.
• On March 28 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NW a business was burglarized.
• On March 29 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On March 30 in the 11300 block of Ibis Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 24 at Highway 10 NW and Creek Meadow Drive a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 24 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 24 at Highway 610 NW and the eastbound ramp to Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 24 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 25 at westbound Highway 10 NW to southbound Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 26 at Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 26 at Coon Rapids Boulevard Service Road NW and Thrust Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 27 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 27 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 29 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On March 30 in the 1300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
Property damage
• On March 24 in the 10000 block of Dogwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On March 24 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On March 24 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Egret Boulevard NW property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On March 27 in the 20200 block of Polk Street NE tags were stolen off a license plate.
Property damage
• On March 25 in the 4500 block of Wild Rice Drive NE a vehicle and garage door were damaged with a bullet.
HAM LAKE
Assault
• On march 28 in the 1300 block of Flamingo Drive NE a man was arrested for terroristic threats and domestic assault.
• On March 28 in the 13300 block of London Street NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 28 in the 1400 block of Constance Boulevard NE a man was arrested for drugs.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On March 25 in the 20800 block of Cedar Drive NW a construction trailer was stolen from a job site.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 11 in the 6100 block of 140th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On March 13 in the 7600 block of Sunwood Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 14 in the 6200 block of Highway 10 NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 11 in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW drugs were found.
• On March 12 at Highway 10 NW and Sunfish Lake Boulevard a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 17 in the 7600 block of Sunwood Drive NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On March 23 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 24 in the 23600 block of Heather Street NW theft was reported.
• On March 26 in the 23400 block of Blackfoot Street NW theft was reported.
• On March 27 in the 4000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 29 in the 23300 block of Yucca Street NW theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 25 at Main Street NW and University Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 27 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW drugs were reported.
• On March 28 in the 23200 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a suspect was arrested for controlled substance possession.
Property damage
• On March 23 in the 1700 block of 237th Avenue NW a mailbox was damaged.
• On March 28 in the 2600 block of 230th Court NW a sprinkler system was damaged.
