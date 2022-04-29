ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On April 10 in the 3600 block of 139th Lane NW the Sheriff’s Office took a delayed report for a gaming headset and other items that were stolen.
• On April 8 in the 3600 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW tools and wire were stolen from a pick-up bed.
• On April 11 in the 3800 block of Valley View Drive NW an Amazon package was stolen.
• On April 14 in the 1000 block of 162nd Lane NW scooters were attempted to be stolen.
• On April 14 in the 1400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a purse was stolen after a vehicle window was broken.
• On April 14 in the 15200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW purses were stolen after vehicle windows were broken.
• On April 15 in the 2400 block of 154th Avenue NW a sign was stolen from a yard, vandalized and then returned.
• On April 17 in the 3600 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard a vehicle was stolen and later recovered in Coon Rapids.
• On April 18 in the 3500 block of 133rd Lane NW fishing equipment was stolen from a shed.
• On April 19 in the 15600 block of Fox Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen from a U-Haul.
Assault
• On April 9 in the 1700 block of 147th Lane NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On April 12 in the 13800 block of Sycamore Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• ON April 11 at 133rd Lane and Wren Street drugs were found.
• On April 16 at 167th Avenue and Argon Street NW a driver was arrested for refusing a DWI test.
Property damage
• On April 19 in the 2100 block of 142nd Avenue NW a vehicle window was broken.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On April 11 in the 600 block of Benton Street a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 11 in the 500 block of Polk Street theft was reported.
• On April 12 in the 3100 block of Xkimo Street theft by swindle was reported.
• On April 17 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue theft was reported.
• On April 14 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 11 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 12 at 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a man was arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On April 14 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue drugs were reported.
• On April 15 at Highway 10 and Fairoak Avenue a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal, DWI and drug paraphernalia.
• On April 15 at Fifth Aveue and Madison Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI following a crash.
• On April 17 in the 2500 block of Ferry Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 13 in the 2700 block of 11th Avenue property was damaged.
• On April 14 in the 900 block of Bob Ehlen Drive property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On April 15 in the 8800 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 15 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 15 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle and damage to property were reported.
• On April 15 in the 9300 block of Foley Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 15 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On April 16 in the 11300 block of Martin Street NW burglary was reported.
• On April 18 in the 1800 block of 105th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 19 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 19 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 19 in the 10 block of 99th Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On April 19 in the 9300 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 19 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On April 20 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On April 14 in the 12200 block of Drake Street NW terroristic threats were made.
• On April 16 in the 2200 block of 132nd Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 18 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 18 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 14 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On April 15 at Egret Boulevard NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 16 at University Avenue NW and 85th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
• On April 16 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Crooked Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On April 16 at 119th Avenue NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 17 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 18 at Foley Boulevard NW and East River Road NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 20 in the 2800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW drugs were found.
Property damage
• On April 14 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On April 14 in the 9800 block of Redwood Street NW property was damaged.
• On April 15 in the 1700 block of 111th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On April 17 in the 3200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On April 17 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On April 18 in the 11700 block of Eldorado Street NW property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On April 17 in the 22400 block of Buchanan Street NE a case of beer was stolen from a vehicle after its window was broken.
• On April 18 in the 1100 block of 212th Avenue NE paperwork was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On April 18 in the 20800 block of Buchanan Street NE cigars and candy were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On April 19 in the 23400 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On April 9 in the 2600 block of 159th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 13 in the 1200 block of Andover Boulevard NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 17 in the 17300 block of Polk Street NE a pit bike was stolen from an unlocked garage.
• On April 18 in the 17300 block of Highway 65 NE an unsecured trailer was stolen.
• On April 18 in the 2300 block of 149th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 19 in the 14200 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On April 12 in the 1800 block of 134th Lane NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
Miscellaneous
• On April 10 in the 16900 block of Lexington Avenue NE a driver was arrested for criminal vehicular operation.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On April 19 in the 20000 block of Uplander Street NW a catalytic converter was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 9 in the 18400 block of Flamingo Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 1 a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 1 in the 17000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 2 in the 5900 block of 167th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On April 2 theft was reported.
• ON April 4 residential burglary was reported.
• On April 4 in the 7800 block of Riverdale Drive NW catalytic converters were stolen.
Property damage
• On April 1 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW property was damaged.
• On April 5 in the 15000 block of Quintana Street NW a vehicle’s tires were popped.
