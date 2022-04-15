ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On April 8 in the 15000 block of Seventh Avenue NW a pole barn was burglarized.
• On April 1 in the 1500 block of 139th Lane NW $4,000 from mail was stolen.
• On April 4 in the 14200 block of Zilla Street NW license plates were stolen.
Assault
• On April 3 in the 15800 block of Norway Street NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 6 at Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 7 in the 2900 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 29 in the 3000 block of Verndale Avenue residential burglary was reported.
• On April 1 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street mail was stolen.
Assault
• On March 30 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue a patient punched a staff member in the face.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 1 at Fifth Avenue and Tyler Street a man was arrested for drug possession.
• On April 1 at West Main Street and Jacob Lane a driver was arrested for drug possession.
• On April 2 at St. Francis Boulevard and West McKinley Street a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 3 at Ferry Street and Highway 10 a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 3 at Highway 10 and Seventh Avenue a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal, DWI, assault of an officer, obstructing the legal process and use of force.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On April 1 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On April 1 in the 12400 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 2 in the 2300 block of 111th Circle NW theft was reported.
• On April 4 in the 12400 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 5 in the 900 block of 117th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 5 in the 200 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 31 in the 1700 block of 123rd Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 31 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 31 in the 12200 block of Drake Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 31 in the 9100 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 31 in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 31 in the 9100 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 1 in the 300 block of 11th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 2 in the 900 block of 104th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 2 in the 3000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On March 31 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 2 at University Avenue NW and 91st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On April 4 at Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 610 NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On April 4 at Northdale Boulevard NW and Xeon Street NW drugs were reported.
• On April 5 at Foley Boulevard NW and 124th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On April 5 at Riverdale Boulevard NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On April 5 in the 11700 block of Zea Street NW drugs were reported.
Property damage
• On April 5 in the 2300 block of 105th Avenue NW city property was damaged.
• On April 6 in the 4000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
DWI/Drugs
• On April 2 in the 22900 block of Erksine Street NE drugs were found.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On April 2 in the 17200 block of Highway 65 NE nine catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles in a sales lot.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 3 at Highway 65 NE and Crosstown Boulevard NE ad river was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 4 in the 13300 block of Central Avenue NE a man was arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On April 7 in the 16400 block of Aberdeen Street NE drugs were found.
Property damage
• On April 4 in the 17200 block of Kenyon Street NE tires were slashed.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 23 in the 15800 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW residential burglary was reported.
• On March 24 in the 7100 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On March 18 in the 7300 block of 147th Lane NW a man was arrested for threats of violence, domestic assault and obstruction.
• On March 23 in the 14400 block of Rhinestone Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 24 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 18 in the 7300 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 19 in the 6800 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 18 in the 15000 block of Xkimo Street NW a home was hit with eggs, causing over $1,000 in damage.
Miscellaneous
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On April 4 in the 3800 block of 223rd Avenue NW license plates were stolen.
• On April 4 in the 4400 block of 236th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On April 5 in the 23100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On March 30 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On April 5 in the 22900 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On April 5 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 2 at 229th Avenue NW and Arrowhead Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
