ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 10 in the 300 block of Coolidge Street a theft was reported.
Assault
• On May 10 at Park Street and Cressy Avenue an assault was reported.
• On May 12 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue an assault was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On May 9 at Seventh Avenue and Pierce Street a felony warrant arrest was made.
• On May 9 at Highway 10 and Main Street an officer attempted a stop on a motorbike and the driver fled police.
• On May 11 at Highway 10 and Fourth Avenue a gun was found. Police placed gun into evidence as it is stolen.
• On May 14 in the 600 block of Buchanan a warrant arrest was made.
• On May 14 in the 400 block of Rice Street a body was discovered in the Mississippi River.
• On May 15 at Highway 10 and Thurston Avenue a felony warrant arrest was made.
ANDOVER
Property damage
• On May 15 in the 14700 block of Bluebird Street a portable toilet was set on fire at the park.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 14 in the 17200 block Hanson Boulevard driver arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 16 at Verdin and 161st Avenue drugs were found in a vehicle.
• On May 19 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard drugs were found and felony warrant arrest was made.
• On May 19 in the 1800 Block of Bunker Lake Boulevard drugs were found.
• On May 15 at West Main and Ferry Street a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 12 in the 10400 block of Jay Street report of a burglary.
• On May 12 in the 2000 block of 110th Lane report of a theft.
• On May 12 in the 10600 Tamarack Street report of theft from a vehicle.
• On May 13 in the 1400 block of 104th Lane report of a stolen vehicle.
• On May 13 in the 11800 block of Eldorado Street report of a theft.
• On May 13 in the 3700 block of Main Street report of theft from a vehicle.
• On May 16 in the 1800 block of 121st Street report of a theft.
• On May 16 at 115th Avenue and Pheasant Ridge Drive a report of mail theft.
• On May 17 in the 11500 block of Robinson Drive report of a theft.
• On May 18 on Coon Rapids Boulevard report of a theft.
Assault
• On May 15 in the 11400 block of Jay Street report of an assault.
• On May 17 in the 9700 block of Palm Street report of an assault.
• On May 17 in the 700 block of 112th Avenue report of theft from vehicle.
• On May 17 in the 11600 block of Raven Street report of an assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 14 at Coon Rapids and Foley boulevards arrest for second-degree DWI.
• On May 14 in the 10400 block of Foley Boulevard warrant arrest and drugs found.
• On May 14 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 18 at 116th Avenue and Pheasant Ridge Drive drugs were found.
• On May 18 in the 12400 block of Foley Boulevard trespassing reported.
Property damage
• On May 12 in the 11000 Osage Street report of property damage.
• On May 16 at University Avenue and 101st Avenue report of property damage.
Miscellaneous
• On May 12 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive report of a motor vehicle theft, assault and threats of violence.
• On May 13 in the 3100 block of Northdale Boulevard a warrant arrest.
• On May 14 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Egret Boulevard report of a driver fleeing police in a vehicle.
• On May 17 at Hanson Boulevard and Gateway Drive report of a driver fleeing police in a vehicle.
• On May 17 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard a warrant arrest.
• On May 18 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Highway 47 a warrant arrest.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On May 14 in the 1200 Block of 185th Avenue report of gas theft from vehicle.
DWI
• On May 15 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 15 in the 1600 block of Viking Boulevard a driver was arrested for DWI refusal.
HAM LAKE
Theft
• On May 14 in the 1200 block of 157th Avenue report of a theft of ATV from secured shed.
• On May 14 in the 14900 block of Aberdeen Street theft of catalytic converter and battery reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 14 in the 16000 block of Highway 65 drugs were found and felony warrant arrest made.
• On May 15 at Crosstown and Chisholm Street drugs were found.
NOWTHEN
DWI/Drugs
• On May 14 at St. Francis Boulevard and 189th Avenue NE drugs were found and a felony warrant arrest was made.
OAK GROVE
Theft
• On May 16 in the 21100 block of Butternut Street theft of a catalytic converter reported.
RAMSEY
Theft
• On May 6 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive report of financial transaction card theft.
• On May 8 in the 8200 block of 173rd Avenue report of gas stolen out of vehicles in driveway.
• On May 10 in the 5300 block of 141st Avenue report of theft from vehicle.
• On May 10 in the 14200 block of Argon Street theft reported from vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On May8 in the 16100 block of Azurite Street illegal burning was reported.
• On May 10 in the 9300 block of Highway 10 violation of order for protection and felony warrant arrest.
ST. FRANCIS
Miscellaneous
• On May 11 in the 2900 block of Saint Francis Boulevard report of a neighbor shooting a BB gun.
