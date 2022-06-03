ANDOVER
Assault
• On May 21 in the 2400 block of 135th Avenue an arrest was made for assault.
• On May 25 in the 13600 block of Crosstown Boulevard an arrest was made for assault.
Property damage
• On May in the 3500 block of 161st Street vandalism was reported at the soccer field.
• On May 23 in the 14200 block of Vale Street vandalism was reported.
• On May 24 in the 1300 block of 146th Lane theft was reported.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 16 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft of a debit card was reported at the high school and used at ATMs to withdraw $3,000.
• On May 16 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft of AirPods was reported.
• On May 17 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street a felony warrant arrest was made and drugs were found.
• On May 21 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue items were reported stolen from a vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 16 at Highway 10 and Main Street a driver who was stopped for speeding and driving conduct was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 16 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue narcotics were found.
• On May 21 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street a felony warrant arrest was made and drugs were found.
• On May 22 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street a felony warrant arrest was made and drugs were found.
Miscellaneous
• On May 18 at East Main and Ferry Street officers assisted with a motor vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.
• On May 19 three individuals reported online harassment from the same individual.
• On May 22 in the 100 block of West Main Street two warrant arrests were made.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 19 in the 2600 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard theft of a bicycle was reported.
• On May 19 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Drive theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 19 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue a theft was reported.
• On May 20 in the 10400 block of Crocus Street a residential burglary was reported.
• On May 20 in the 3900 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 21 in the 3000 block of 109th Lane theft was reported.
•On May 21 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive theft was reported.
• On May 22 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard theft was reported.
• On May 22 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard theft was reported.
• On May 22 in the 1300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 23 in the 9900 block of Zilla Street mail theft was reported.
• On May 23 in the 11300 block of Swallow Street a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On May 24 in the 800 block of East River Road theft was reported.
• On May 24 in the 9700 block of Egret Boulevard theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 25 in the 11700 block of Zea Street theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On May 25 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue mail theft was reported.
• On May 25 in the 11000 block of Robinson drive a vehicle was reported stolen.
Assault
• On May 19 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive an assault was reported.
• On May 20 in the 1100 block of 101st Avenue an assault was reported.
• On May 24 in the 10900 block of Magnolia Street an assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 20 at 101st Avenue and University Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 21 at University Avenue and 91st Lane a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 21 at 92nd Lane and University Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 21 at Hanson Boulevard and Gateway Drive a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 22 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive there was a warrant arrest for fifth-degree controlled substance.
• On May 23 at Flintwood Street and Coon Rapids Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On May 20 in the 1100 block of Egret Boulevard property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On May 19 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Highway 10 a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On May 20 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Springbrook Drive a warrant arrest was made.
• On May 20 at 95th Avenue and Flintwood Street a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On May 20 at Highway 20 and Foley Boulevard a dangerous weapon was found.
• On May 21 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard there was a no contact order violation.
• On May 22 at Crooked Lake Boulevard and Northdale Boulevard a warrant arrest was made.
• On May 22 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and University Avenue a felony warrant arrest was made.
• On May 22 at Highway 10 and Highway 65 a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On May 23 at Foley Boulevard and 99th Avenue a driver with an outstanding warrant fled police. Drugs were also found.
• On May 24 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive a warrant arrest was made.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On May 23 in the 2400 block of 228th Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen from an RV.
Miscellaneous
• On May 24 in the 20600 block of Jewell Lane a man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, shooting more than 40 times in the air.
HAM LAKE
DWI/Drugs
• On May 24 in the 16600 block of Highway 65 a driver was arrested for DWI and driving with a suspended license.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On May 19 in the 23700 block of Marigold Street a burglary was reported.
On May 19 in the 3600 block of 232nd Avenue there was an attempted theft of a catalytic converter.
• On May 19 in the 4400 Block of 231st Street theft was reported.
Assault
• On May 23 at 23000 Ambassador Drive an assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 20 at 233rd Lane and Flora Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On May 24 in the 3800 block of 229th Avenue a warrant arrest was made.
