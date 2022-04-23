ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On April 6 in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a credit card was used fraudulently.
• On April 6 in the 1300 block of Highway 10 theft was reported.
• On April 7 in the 2700 block of Ninth Avenue residential burglary was reported.
• On April 9 in the 300 block of East Main Street a catalytic converter was stolen.
Assault
• On April 7 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue terrorist threats were reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 4 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW drugs were found.
• On April 5 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue drugs were found.
Property damage
• On April 5 in the 3300 block of Bryant Avenue a vehicle was damaged with spray paint.
• On April 7 in the 200 block of East Main Street property was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On April 7 in the 1500 block of 100th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 7 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 7 in the 9600 block of East River Road NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 7 in the 3500 block of 114th Lane NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 7 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On April 8 in the 3300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 8 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a business was burglarized.
• On April 8 in the 12800 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 9 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On April 9 in the 4100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.
• On April 9 in the 2400 block of 109th Avenue NW mail was stolen.
• On April 9 in the 8800 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.
• On April 10 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On April 10 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 10 in the 12800 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 10 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 10 in the 10500 block of Woodcrest Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 11 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On April 12 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 12 in the 2300 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 13 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 12 in the 100 block of 106th Avenue criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On April 12 in the 12400 block of Larch Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 9 in the 1900 block of 111th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On April 10 in the 3600 block of 114th Lane NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On April 10 at 124th Lane NW and Larch Street NW controlled substance possession was reported.
• On April 13 in the 2100 block of 108th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 9 in the 2900 block of 119th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On April 9 in the 12500 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On April 10 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW arson was reported.
• On April 10 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW property was damaged.
• On April 10 in the 1900 block of Gateway Drive NW property was damaged.
• On April 12 in the 11200 block of Foley Boulevard NW property was damaged.
• On April 12 in the 10700 block of Yellow Pine Street NW property was damaged.
• On April 12 in the 11400 block of Magnolia Street NW property was damaged.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 26 in the 7200 block of Sunwood Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 26 in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
• On March 28 in the 14000 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 28 in the 14200 block of Uranium Street NW theft was reported.
• On March 29 in the 14300 block of Bowers Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On March 27 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On March 31 in the 7500 block of Sunwood Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On April 9 in the 23100 block of Tamarack Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 10 in the 23200 block of Lipan Street NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 9 in the 23900 block of Ute Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 11 at Rum Rive Boulevard NW and 235th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On April 10 in the 23400 block of Rum River Boulevard NW property was damaged.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office did not send a report this week.
