ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On March 21 in the 14200 block of Vintage Street NW mail was stolen.
Assault
• On March 21 in the 15300 block of Xeon Street NW a woman was arrested for domestic assault.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 14 in the 1900 block of Second Avenue theft was reported.
• On March 14 in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue subwoofers were stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 14 in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On March 15 in the 400 block of West Main Street theft was reported.
• On March 16 in the 3900 block of Thurston Avenue theft was reported.
• On March 18 in the 2800 block of Greenhaven Road theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 19 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue mail was stolen.
Assault
• On March 18 in the 2000 block of Second Avenue assault was reported.
• On March 19 in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 18 in the 1900 block of Ferry Street a man was charged with controlled substance possession.
• On March 19 at Highway 10 NW and Ramsey Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 14 at Ferry Street and the railroad property was damaged.
• On March 14 at Westwood Lane and River Lane property damage was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On march 17 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On March 17 in the 9600 block of East River Road NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 17 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 17 in the 3900 block of 119th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 17 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 18 in the 1100 block of 117th Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.
• On March 18 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW a business was burglarized.
• On March 18 in the 1000 block of 120th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On March 19 in the 11600 block of Xavis Street NW theft was reported.
• On March 19 in the 12800 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 19 in the 10500 block of Woodcrest Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 20 in the 2600 block of 103rd Avenue NW mail was stolen.
• On March 20 in the 2900 block of 117th Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.
• On March 20 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 20 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW residential burglary was reported.
• On March 21 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW residential burglary was reported.
• On March 21 in the 9000 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On March 21 in the 12800 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 21 in the 12800 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 22 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• ON March 22 in the 11200 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a business was burglarized.
• On March 23 in the 2600 block of 103rd Avenue NW mail was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 11800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On March 17 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On March 28 in the 9900 block of Redwood Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 18 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 20 in the 9400 block of Foley Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On March 22 in the 500 block of Egret Boulevard NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On March 23 in the 10900 block of Norway Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 18 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 106th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 18 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 115th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 18 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 19 at Highway 10 NW and Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 19 in the 10600 block of Quince Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 19 at Main Street NW and University Avenue NW drugs were found.
• On March 19 at Main Street NW and Olive Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 19 at Coon Rapids Boulevard exit and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 19 in the 13000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 20 at Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 19 in the 11700 block of Jonquil Street NW property was damaged.
• On March 19 in the 2500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On March 19 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 113th Avenue NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On March 23 at Highway 610 NW and East River Road NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On March 23 in the 21200 block of Rendova Street NE attempted theft of an ice castle was reported.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On March 18 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE three catalytic converters were stolen.
• On March 19 in the 16400 block of Tippecanoe Street NE a package was stolen.
• ON March 20 in the 2400 block of Constance Boulevard NE catalytic converters were stolen.
• On March 21 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a vehicle was stolen during a test drive.
Assault
• On March 19 in the 1500 block of Austin Street NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 18 in the 1600 block of Crosstown Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
OAK GROVE
DWI/Drugs
• On March 19 in the 20400 block of Cedar Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 19 in the 3200 block of Viking Boulevard NW a vehicle was wrapped in plastic wrap and hit with eggs.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 6 in the 15300 bloc of Radium Way NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 6 in the 9500 block of 156th Avenue NW burglary was reported.
• On march 8 in the 7000 block of Highway 10 NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 9 in the 14700 block of Bowers Drive NW residential burglary was reported.
Property damage
• On March 8 in the 7100 block of 148th Lane NW property was damaged.
• On march 8 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On March 16 in the 23400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 21 in the 4500 block of 236th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On March 22 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW theft was reported.
