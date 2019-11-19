Woman found with meth gets supervised probation
A 27-year-old Coon Rapids woman pleaded guilty to drug possession charges in relation to an alleged attempt to pawn stolen property.
Terran Rene Colwell received a stay of adjudication for one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime, with one felony count of receiving stolen property valued over $5,000 dismissed.
Colwell was sentenced Sept. 9 to two years of supervised probation.
On Feb. 12 Colwell was found in possession of a glass pipe and a baggie containing a substance that field-tested positive for 1.5 grams of methamphetamine after Coon Rapids police apprehended her allegedly attempting to pawn a diamond ring given to her by a third party, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Guilty plea in sexting sting
A 36-year-old Coon Rapids man was convicted of soliciting a child for sex via his phone.
Nicholas Scott Nehring pleaded guilty to one felony count of electronic solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct.
Nehring was sentenced Oct. 25 to two years and one month in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for three years, 90 days in the Anoka County Jail, three years of supervised probation and $450 in restitution. If he successfully completes the probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On Nov. 28, 2018, Coon Rapids police received a report from Worldwide Predator Hunters that an undercover decoy, masquerading as a 15-year-old girl, had been communicating with Nehring via text message, according to the criminal complaint. Nehring and the decoy exchanged sexually explicit text messages, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
5-year sentence for man with gun
A 25-year-old Coon Rapids man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun in relation to an alleged theft.
Corbin Casey Mathies was convicted on one felony count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person. One felony count of receiving stolen property valued over $35,000, one misdemeanor count of possession and sale of hypodermic syringes, and one misdemeanor count of theft valued under $500 were dismissed.
Mathies was sentenced July 22 to five years in the St. Cloud prison with 149 days credit for time served.
On Feb. 19 Blaine police arrested Mathies outside a Cub Foods on Northtown Drive Northeast on reports of shoplifting and found him in possession of a pistol reported stolen in April 2018, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Man sentenced in string of burglaries
A 43-year-old Coon Rapids man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a string of burglaries.
Anthony Barrett Preston pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree burglary and one felony count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Two felony counts of second-degree burglary and one felony count of theft of a firearm were dismissed.
Barrett was sentenced Oct. 28 to five years in the St. Cloud prison with 925 days credit for time served.
Barrett and 22-year-old James Lee Wadkins were linked to a series of burglaries in between March and April in 2017 from various locations in Coon Rapids and Carver, McLeod and Sherburne counties.
Wadkins pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree burglary and is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 8, 2020.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Stayed sentence for domestic abuse conviction
A 44-year-old St. Francis man with a history of domestic abuse was convicted of domestic assault.
Brian James Brown pleaded guilty to one felony count of domestic assault causing fear of immediate bodily harm with two or more prior convictions. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed.
Brown was sentenced Oct. 1 to two years and three months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for five years, and 215 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served.
On Feb. 24 St. Francis police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of 233rd Avenue Northwest where a woman told them Brown had bruised her head, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
