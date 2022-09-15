The TPC Twin Cities 13U golf team, based out of Blaine, came out on top over all-star teams of junior golfers from Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville, Wisconsin, Sept. 10-11.
TPC Twin Cities All-Stars defeated the Eastern Nebraska All-Stars 8.5- 3.5 in the championship match in cold and rainy weather conditions, advancing to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 6-9. The event will be televised live on ESPN.
TPC Twin Cities advanced to the final match with an 8.5–3.5 match play win over Cedar Rapids/Iowa City East All-Stars. Eastern Nebraska and South Central (Wisconsin/Illinois) were tied 6-6 after its semifinal match, with Eastern Nebraska advancing with a 9-8 holes-made advantage.
The TPC Twin Cities 13U All-Stars led all teams in stroke play in opening round action with a 27-under, 15 shots better than the second-place teams, Eastern Nebraska 13U All-Stars and South Central 13U All-Stars, each with a 12-under.
This is the second consecutive appearance in the National Championship for TPC Twin Cities All-Stars.
Team members, ages 12-13, include: Abigail Labrador, Brady Zins, Chase Birdwell, Chase Larson, Kieley Hanson, Nicholas Melvin, Ryder Haskins and William Roiland. The team is coached by David Branstad and Tony Serpico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.