SP 13uChamps_ TPC Twin Cities All-Stars.jpg

The TPC Twin Cities 13U golf team, based out of Blaine, won the PGA Jr. League Regional title held in Janesville, Wisconsin Sept. 10-11, advancing to the National Championship in Arizona Oct. 6-9. 

 Photo courtesy of PGA Jr. League

The TPC Twin Cities 13U golf team, based out of Blaine, came out on top over all-star teams of junior golfers from Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville, Wisconsin, Sept. 10-11.

TPC Twin Cities All-Stars defeated the Eastern Nebraska All-Stars 8.5- 3.5 in the championship match in cold and rainy weather conditions, advancing to the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 6-9. The event will be televised live on ESPN.

