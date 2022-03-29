Totino-Grace graduate Sam Hentges signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild March 29. Hentges concluded his college career last weekend in the NCAA Tournament with St. Cloud State.
Totino-Grace graduate Sam Hentges signed with the Minnesota Wild March 29, following the conclusion of his St. Cloud State men’s hockey career. It is a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2022-23 season.
Hentges tallied 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) six power-play goals, three game-winning goals and 61 shots in 20 games with St. Cloud State this season. Hentges ranked tied for first on the Huskies in game-winning goals, tied for second in power-play goals and tied for third in goals. He totaled nine multi-point games, and was named NCHC Forward of the Week for Feb. 21-27 after scoring five points in three games. The right-shot forward represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics and scored one goal in two games.
Hentges collected 83 points (37 goals, 46 assists), nine power-play goals, seven game-winning goals and 181 shots in 114 contests with St. Cloud State in four seasons (2018-22). He was named to the All-NCHC Academic Team from 2019-21 and named a 2019 NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete. Prior to joining the Huskies, Hentges played junior hockey for the Des Moines Buccaneers and Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2017-18 and registered 18 points in 23 games. In high school, Hentges was a three-year letterwinner for Totino-Grace and team MVP, helping the team to the section finals.
Hentges was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
