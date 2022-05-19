The Blaine City Council appointed and swore in new City Council Member Tom Newland Monday, May 16, who is filling a vacancy on the council.
“It is an honor to be here and to be selected,” Newland said at the May 16 City Council meeting.
The vacancy comes after the April 4 resignation of former City Council Member Jason Smith, who was forced to resign his seat after moving out of the city of Blaine. The opening allowed for a new community member to be appointed.
“We are grateful for Tom’s willingness to serve,” said Mayor Tim Sanders.
Newland will represent Ward 1 through the end of 2022. This seat will be on the ballot for a special election, along with the Nov. 8 General Election. The individual elected in November will serve two years to complete Smith’s original term.
Newland is a longtime small business owner in the Blaine community for more than 27 years and has been a resident of the city for over 40 years.
He previously served on the Blaine Park Advisory Board, the Spring Lake Park-Mounds View-Blaine Fire Department Board, Blaine Public Safety Association, Blaine Business Council, MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Blaine Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee and the Blaine Community Center Assessment Committee.
Newland previously ran for the Ward 1 seat on the Blaine City Council in 2020.
