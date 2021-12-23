The first show of 2022 to premiere on the Main Street Stage has its cast, as Lyric Arts in Anoka prepares for [TITLE OF SHOW], a modern musical about four people writing a musical.
Taking the Main Street Stage in January, the four-person cast presents a look at the trials, tribulations and joy that come with creating an original piece of art.
“As live theater has made its reemergence over the past few months, I’ve heard from so many audience members how much it has meant to them to be able to see live theater again. For theater artists, the homecoming has been ten-fold. We’ve celebrated the return of theater; now, it’s time to celebrate the people who make it happen,” said director, Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan. “[TITLE OF SHOW] is a love letter to musicals, sure, but more importantly, it’s a bittersweet, hilarious and strikingly honest ode to what it means to be someone working in theater: to all the anxieties and stresses and existential crises one constantly faces, and most importantly, to the reasons we as humans are drawn to create theater in the face of whatever life throws at us.”
Sung-Guk Sullivan is making his directorial debut at Lyric Arts after previously performing, but brings directing experience from leading theater at Anoka High School.
[TITLE OF SHOW] features four performers, most of whom are brand new to the Lyric Arts family. Making their Lyric Arts debut are Bradley Johnson as Jeff, Lux Mortenson as Susan and Alice McGlave as Heidi. Returning after his debut in “New Voices Cabaret” in May is Brendan Nelson Finn, who rounds out the cast as Hunter.
The cast also includes Bradley Beahen, who serves as music director in addition to Larry, the piano player who is on stage the entire time with the cast interacting with the actors and participating in the show.
Artistic staff also includes choreography by Nickie Kromminga Hill, stage management by Ellen DeYoung, scenic design by Cory Skold, property design by Kat Walker, costume design by Samantha Fromm Haddow, lighting design by Jim Eischen, sound design by Julie Zumsteg with assistance from Paul Etsby and intimacy direction by Callie Aho.
[TITLE OF SHOW] is based on true events and tells the story of Jeff and Hunter, two self-described nobodies who decide to enter into a New Works Festival in New York City. With their friends, Heidi and Susan, the group sets out to write an original musical — with a deadline just three weeks away. As the friends discover that their conversations about writing a musical are far more interesting than what they were trying to write about, the musical they are attempting to create soon morphs into “a musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical.” Against all odds, the show is chosen for the New Works Festival, but their success there is just the beginning of the story. Jeff, Hunter, Susan and Heidi are soon faced with bigger questions as their small musical starts to attract attention from big Broadway producers. With monetary and literary success in such close proximity, this tight-knit group of four is suddenly forced to ask themselves — is fame worth more than friendship?
[TITLE OF SHOW] is the third show in the Lyric Arts season. Single tickets for the show and the rest of the 2021–22 season can be purchased by calling the box office at 763-422-1838 or by going to www.lyricarts.org/tickets. Five-show flex passes are also still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.