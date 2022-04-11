I make a list of anything I need to get done with my time off, whether it’s cleaning out my car, baking cookies or taking clothes to a secondhand store. Then I decide what’s most important, because I typically don’t have time — or the motivation — to get it all done.
Then I work through my list around any plans or work obligations I have Saturday and Sunday. Some weekends I am quite productive.
But other weekends, like this past weekend, nearly nothing gets done.
I found myself horribly exhausted this Sunday and wasn’t able to get any of my list done like I planned.
The litter box went un-scooped, the recycling remained indoors, my car is still littered with masks and receipts and clean dishes were stuck inside the dishwasher.
I sat down in my lounge chair around 2 p.m. after I bought groceries and didn’t get up until I needed to make dinner. I found myself physically and mentally exhausted beyond belief.
I don’t know how to relax.
Every since I was in elementary school, I’ve been involved in everything I could be. Technically, right now is the least busy I’ve ever been. I’ll never understand how I used to wake up, get ready, go to school for eight hours, stay late for extracurriculars and then go to work. There were times when my days lasted 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. without so much as a 15-minute break.
And now, I have a full-time job and sometimes I see my friends after work and that’s often too much to handle.
I’ve noticed my inability to relax even when I’m trying to fall asleep. I find it impossible to relax any part of my body. I’m always too tense.
I’ve tried candles, journaling, reading, taking naps, deep breathing, yoga — you name it. I’ve bought vitamins and teas and nothing seems to work.
I just can’t relax. I worry for some of us, it feels impossible.
Being this high strung cannot be great for my mind and well being. But I can’t stop myself from reading the news, going on social media, making plans and keeping myself all-around too busy.
It’s a nasty habit, and I worry it’ll turn my hair prematurely gray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.