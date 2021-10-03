BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 10 in the 4300 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a wallet and money were stolen from a business.
• On Sept. 10 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a theft and gross misdemeanor false information given to police incident.
• On Sept. 10 in the 8800 block of Jefferson Street NE a motorcycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 10 in the 700 block of 95th Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 10 in the 1700 block of 126th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle
• On Sept. 12 in the 11400 block of Sixth Place NE an antenna was stolen.
• On Sept. 12 in the 9900 block of Goodhue Street NE there was a theft from a business.
• On Sept. 12 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 12 in the 4800 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a package being stolen.
• On Sept. 13 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE three cartons of cigarettes, valued at $321, were stolen from a business.
• On Sept. 16 in the 3200 block of 90th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 13 in the 700 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Sept. 14 in the 11200 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at a business.
• On Sept. 14 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for possession and theft of a stolen vehicle, giving officers a false name and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 15 in the 1700 block of 105th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 in the 3600 block of Flowerfield Road NE there was check fraud from a business.
• On Sept. 16 in the 9600 block of Naples Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 11 in the 340 block of 95th Avenue NE a motorcycle and a motor vehicle were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 11 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE a squad car was damaged.
• On Sept. 13 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE there was a report of an adult male damaging signs.
• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Interstate 35W NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 16 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Sept. 11 in the 11000 block of Jefferson Street NE a domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 15 in the 1300 block of 96th Lane NE there was a report of a domestic assault and a theft.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 10 in the 10700 block of University Avenue NE a driver, who was driving in circles, was pulled over and arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 10 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male was arrested for possession of narcotics, fleeing officers on foot, fraud and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 11 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 12 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE three adults were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police officers in a vehicle and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 12 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 12 at the intersection of Aberdeen Street NE and 123rd Lane NE an adult male was arrested for a third-Degree DWI.
• On Sept. 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for fleeing officers in a vehicle.
• On Sept. 13 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE a driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, driving after revocation, transferring a registration sticker to another vehicle and having no proof of insurance.
• On Sept. 14 in the 10900 block of Quincy Boulevard NE an individual, who suffered an overdose was transported to a hospital.
• On Sept. 15 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 117th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal and possession of a firearm without a permit.
• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and a second-degree test refusal.
• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of 109th Lane NE and Ulysses Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 16 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Street NE there was an email complaint of marijuana growing in the area.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 14 in the 4000 block of 98th Lane NE there was a report of a female not breathing. Officers and EMT’s later declared the woman dead.
• On Sept. 15 in the 3200 block of 91st Lane NE there was a delayed report submitted to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 14 in the 2300 block of 37th Avenue NE two cigarette cartons were stolen.
• On Sept. 15 in the 200 block of 44th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 15 in the 3900 block of Lookout Place NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 15 in the 900 block of 49th Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft and the suspect fled officers on a bicycle.
• On Sept. 15 in the 4200 block of Fourth Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage to the vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 in the 1000 block of 40th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 17 at the intersection of 45th Avenue NE and Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 17 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 18 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Sept. 19 in the 4200 block of Quincy Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 19 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Hartman Circle NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Sept. 15 in the 200 block of Mercury Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 16 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a phone was stolen.
• On Sept. 17 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 18 in the 5800 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 19 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 19 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE an electronic device was stolen from a male while he was at a business.
Property damage
• On Sept. 15 in the 6400 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a garage fire.
• On Sept. 19 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 19 in the 8000 block of Riverview Terrace NE there was a house fire.
• On Sept. 20 in the 5100 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a delayed report of criminal property damage.
• On Sept. 20 in the 00 block of 43rd Avenue NE there was a vehicle fire.
Assault
• On Sept. 15 in the 6000 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a second-degree assault and threats of violence.
• On Sept. 15 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE an assault was reported.
• On Sept. 16 in the 600 block of Marigold Terrace NE a female passenger in a Uber car stole the male driver’s vehicle and assaulted him.
• On Sept. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was cited for an assault.
• On Sept. 20 in the 6400 block of Christenson Lane NE a domestic assault occurred. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On Sept. 20 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 49th Avenue NE multiple individuals were arrested for a second-degree assault for a gun pointing incident.
• On Sept. 21 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a criminal sexual conduct assault that occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 15 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue Service Road NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and a test refusal after being involved in a crash.
• On Sept. 16 in the 1500 block of South Bavarian Pass NE occupants of a vehicle were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and narcotic pills and/or for having two outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 17 in the 5700 block of Second Street NE an adult male was transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose.
• On Sept. 17 in the 5600 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, for having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation, having no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia, after being involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 18 at the intersection of Jackson Street NE and 75th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 18 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a driver was arrested for a first-degree DWI after being pulled over for failure to maintain a lane.
• On Sept. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a slumped over male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and a third-degree test refusal.
• On Sept. 19 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 20 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 20 in the 600 block of Glencoe Street NE a female was arrested for third- and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 17 in the 7900 block of McKinley Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Sept. 17 in the 500 block of 80th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 18 in the 800 block of Manor Drive NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 19 in the 600 block of 82nd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 20 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Sept. 20 in the 8000 block of Spring Lake Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 20 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a robbery.
• On Sept. 21 in the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE a backpack was stolen.
• On Sept. 22 in the 800 block of 84th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Sept. 18 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a vehicle fire.
Assault
• On Sept. 17 in the 7700 block of Tyler Street NE an assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 23 in the 8400 block of Lakewood Drive NE drug paraphernalia was found.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 20 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE an individual died.
