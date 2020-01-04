BLAINE
•The Blaine Police Department did not send a police report prior to press.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 17 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 600 block of 47th Avenue NE a felony theft occurred.
• On Dec. 18 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 19 in the 4900 block of Fifth Street NE a firearm was stolen from a motor vehicle.
• On Dec. 19 in the 4300 block of Tyler Place NE a burglary was reported from an earlier date.
Property damage
• On Dec. 18 in the 4600 block of Taylor Street NE property was damaged.
• On Dec. 18 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue a motor vehicle was reported tampered with on an earlier date.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 18 in the 100 block of River Edge Way NE tools were reported stolen out of a garage.
• On Dec. 20 in the 7700 block of Elm Street NE a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.
• On Dec. 20 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a woman was arrested for theft and giving a false name to police.
• On Dec. 20 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a parked car.
• On Dec. 22 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE license plates were stolen.
• On Dec. 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 21 in the 7800 block of Beech Street NE a man’s work truck was broken into. The suspect was caught on video.
• On Dec. 20 in the 500 block of Fairmont Street NE a woman’s work vans had its windows broken.
Assault
• On Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a man reported he was assaulted by a woman in the Unity Hospital emergency room.
• On Dec. 22 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE a man was cited for fifth-degree assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 19 in the 6600 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree test refusal and fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Charles Street a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 21 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a man and a woman were arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On Dec. 21 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession but later released due to another priority incident.
• On Dec. 24 in the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, third-degree test refusal, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to obey a lawful order and driving after suspension.
• On Dec. 24 in the intersection of University Avenue NE and 73rd Avenue NE an underage girl was arrested for DWI and criminal vehicular operation following a personal injury two-car accident.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 18 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a man was arrested for driving after revocation and multiple warrants.
• On Dec. 19 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a man was arrested for obstructing the legal process.
• On Dec. 21 in the 0 block of 2H Street NE a driver was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
• On Dec. 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a man was arrested for giving a false name to police, obstructing the legal process and a felony warrant in Hennepin County.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 23 in the 800 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 23 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 20 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for criminal sexual conduct.
• On Dec. 22 at 8407 Plaza Blvd. NE a shooting occurred outside of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Chai Yang, of St. Paul, and injured several others.
• On Dec. 25 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault.
