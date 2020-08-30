BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 13 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 13 in the 8500 block of Naples Street NE catalytic converters were stolen.
• On Aug. 13 in the 8700 block of Tyler Street NE a male, who was stealing mail, was arrested for theft, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of the legal process and use of force.
• On Aug. 14 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male was arrested for check forgery.
• On Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of Able Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 14 in the 9600 block of West Sandpiper Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 15 in the 700 block of 105th Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 16 in the 1100 block of Tournament Players Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE an individual was arrested for possession of stolen property and for fleeing in a vehicle and then on foot.
• On Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for a theft, having an outstanding warrant and for providing false information to police officers.
• On Aug. 18 in the 700 block of 128th Avenue NE an individual was involved in property damage and a theft where they used counterfeit currency.
• On Aug. 18 in the 1100 block of Chisholm Circle NE there was a delayed theft report.
• On Aug. 18 in the 00 block of 132nd Avenue NE a dog statue was stolen.
• On Aug. 18 in the 8900 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 19 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a stolen motorcycle was recovered.
Property damage
• On Aug. 13 in the 8900 block of Pierce Street NE a soccer field was littered and vandalized.
• On Aug. 13 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE three vehicles were involved in a crash.
• On Aug. 14 in the 8900 block of Yancy Street NE property was vandalized.
• On Aug. 14 in a unspecified location in Blaine people were walking around a neighborhood and tampering with vehicles.
• On Aug. 15 in the 200 block of 121st Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 16 in the 3800 block of 88th Court NE a vehicle was tampered with during an attempted break-in.
• On Aug. 17 juveniles entered unlocked vehicles but did not steal anything.
• On Aug. 16 in the 1100 block of Eldorado Street NE a vehicle caught fire in a garage. The fire then spread to the home.
• On Aug. 17 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE an individual suffered minor injuries during a crash.
• On Aug. 17 in the 1200 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged at a vacant building.
• On Aug. 17 in the 9100 block of Petersburg Street NE there was a grill fire.
• On Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of Quincy Boulevard NE a vehicle was egged.
• On Aug. 18 in the 1100 block of South Lake Boulevard NE a pavilion in a park was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 13 in the 1200 block of Lincoln Street NE a female driver was cited for obstruction of the legal process through use of force during a traffic stop.
• On Aug. 15 in the 1100 block of Goodhue Street NE an individual was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and for making terroristic threats.
• On Aug. 16 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and Third Street NE there was a domestic assault.
• On Aug. 16 in the 8800 block of Madison Street NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Aug. 17 in the 600 block of 120th Avenue NE officers responded to a domestic at a home and heard shots fired when arriving at the residence. Two juveniles made it out of the home safe while two adults, Maksim Aleksandrovich Krechetov and Yulia Khort, were found dead in the home from an alleged murder-suicide. Early indications suggest that Krechetov shot and killed Khort, and then took his own life via gunfire. This incident remains under investigation by the Blaine Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 13 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 123rd Lane NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and having an open bottle after he failed to signal a turn.
• On Aug. 13 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE two adult males were arrested for second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Aug. 14 in the 1200 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, test refusal and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a male driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for fleeing police officers in a vehicle.
• On Aug. 15 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to officers and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 16 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a controlled substance DUI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Aug. 16 in an unspecified location in Blaine a female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 17 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Ball Road NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 18 in the 00 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was arrested for having two outstanding warrants and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Aug. 18 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE an adult driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of University Avenue NE Blaine police officers assisted another agency for a call involving a male with a weapon.
• On Aug. 15 in the 8300 block of Sixth Street NE in Spring Lake Park Blaine police officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol and the Spring Lake Park Police Department with creating a perimeter during a call.
• On Aug. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a vehicle fled police officers during an attempted traffic stop. A pursuit was not initiated.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 12 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Aug. 13 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE mail was stolen.
• On Aug. 13 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft.
• On Aug. 14 at the intersection of 37th Avenue NE and Second Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 14 in the 4000 block of Second Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Aug. 14 in the 2200 block of Highland Place NE there was a theft.
• On Aug. 16 in the 4400 block of Monroe Street NE motor vehicle parts or accessories were stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 12 in the 1000 block of Polk Circle NE property was damaged.
• On Aug. 17 in the 4200 block of Fourth Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Argonne Drive NE vandalism was reported.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 12 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was detained for shoplifting merchandise from a store, which he later returned. The male was then released. After further investigation, officers determined to charge the male with felony theft due to a second theft he was involved in and for having prior theft convictions. Police officers later picked up the male and arrested him.
• On Aug. 12 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male was scammed into purchasing a fake iPhone.
• On Aug. 12 in the 300 block of 75th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which resulted in property damage.
• On Aug. 12 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE license plates were stolen.
• On Aug. 13 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 13 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for having a stolen vehicle and for receiving stolen property.
• On Aug. 13 in the 700 block of 73rd Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Aug. 13 in the 8100 block of Ruth Circle NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 13 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a bicycle was stolen from inside a secure apartment.
• On Aug. 13 in the 900 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 14 in the 5100 block of Main Street NE a mountain bike was stolen.
• On Aug. 14 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Aug. 14 in the 4600 block of Third Street NE a male was arrested for a first-degree burglary at his ex-girlfriend’s home, property damage and attempted arson.
• On Aug. 14 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 14 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 15 in the 7700 block of Elm Street NE mail was stolen from a locked mailbox.
• On Aug. 15 in the 1300 block of 69th Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 16 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 16 in the 6300 block of Quincy Street NE packages were stolen from a porch.
• On Aug. 17 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 18 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE $3 in change was stolen from inside a unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 18 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male was robbed of his phone and cash by several unknown individuals.
Property damage
• On Aug. 12 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE three vehicles were involved in a crash. The driver of the third vehicle was cited after he rear-ended the second vehicle, causing a chain reaction.
• On Aug. 13 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a male was cited for misdemeanor criminal property damage after he broke a window.
• On Aug. 14 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and East River Road NE a crash occurred involving a pedestrian, who was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
• On Aug. 14 in the 600 block of 58th Avenue NE power lines were reported to be on fire.
• On Aug. 14 at the intersection of Dellwood Drive NE and Mississippi Street NE power lines were reported to be on fire.
• On Aug. 14 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE power lines were reported to be on fire.
• On Aug. 15 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE there was a fire.
• On Aug. 15 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was damaged outside a store.
• On Aug. 17 in the 00 block of 77th Avenue NE a woman reported her ex-boyfriend used an object to poke a hole in her friend’s vehicle.
• On Aug. 17 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 18 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 three vehicles were in a crash that resulted in minor damages. There were no reported injuries.
Assault
• On Aug. 12 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a female customer at a business got into a verbal argument with staff and then physically assaulted a customer. She subsequently left the business, but has been located.
• On Aug. 12 in the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE an alert has been placed for the arrest of an individual who was involved in a domestic assault by strangulation and interference with a 911 call.
• On Aug. 15 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE an individual was cited for fifth-degree assault and misdemeanor criminal property damage.
• On Aug. 15 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE an individual is being sought for fifth-degree assault after they punched a man.
• On Aug. 16 in the 300 block of 57th Place NE a domestic assault occurred and the suspect fled.
• On Aug. 17 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Aug. 17 in the 600 block of 120th Avenue NE in Blaine Fridley police officers helped set up a perimeter around a home where a domestic occurred with shots fired. Two juveniles made it out of the home safe while two adults, Maksim Aleksandrovich Krechetov and Yulia Khort, were found dead in the home from an alleged murder-suicide. Early indications suggest that Krechetov shot and killed Khort, and then took his own life via gunfire. This incident remains under investigation by the Blaine Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 12 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE Fridley police officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with locating an impaired driver who fled from troopers. The driver was later located and arrested.
• On Aug. 12 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 12 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and a gross misdemeanor test refusal.
• On Aug. 13 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after the driver failed to use their headlights.
• On Aug. 13 in the 600 block of Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after they were pulled over for speeding.
• On Aug. 13 in the 7400 block of Able Street NE a male was found not breathing from a possible overdose. An officer gave the male medical attention and he was subsequently transported to a hospital.
• On Aug. 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a male driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 15 in the 6200 block of Stinson Boulevard NE drug paraphernalia was found.
• On Aug. 16 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after they failed to signal a turn.
• On Aug. 18 in the 400 block of Liberty Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation, having no proof of insurance, careless and reckless driving and possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 13 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a man was found deceased in an apartment.
• On Aug. 14 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE police officers were dispatched for a missing female who was on a court hold. The female was not located.
• On Aug. 14 in the 7400 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a report of criminal sexual conduct threats.
• On Aug. 15 in the 8300 block of Sixth Street NE Fridley police officers assisted Minnesota State Troopers with a pursuit that ended in Fridley. Troopers later located the vehicle in Spring Lake Park and observed the driver running away from the vehicle. Officers assisted and located a firearm the driver had discarded.
• On Aug. 15 in the 6500 block of Fridley Street NE Fridley police officers located a deceased male during a welfare check. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Aug. 16 at the intersection of 79th Avenue NE and Hickory Street NE Jason Andrew Embertson, 44, was found dead on the railroad tracks after being struck by a train. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 16 at the intersection of Able Street NE and Osborne Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 17 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 18 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a stolen vehicle out of Roseville was recovered.
• On Aug. 18 in the 8200 block of Taylor Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 14 in the 300 block of Maple Street NE there was a fire with downed power lines.
• On Aug. 19 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Aug. 20 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 16 at the intersection of Lakeview Lane NE and Central Avenue NE a fight occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 18 in the 500 block of Sanburnol Drive NE drug paraphernalia was found.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 20 in the 8400 block of Terrace Road NE there was a death notification.
