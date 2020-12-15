The Holy Christian Church International is moving its global headquarters from St. Paul to Blaine in 2021.
“The church has become more regional than neighborhood orientated, so our desire and prayer was we wanted to be in a central location — what better place to go than Blaine,” said The Holy Christian Church International Archbishop Wayne Felton, who used to live on Tournament Players Parkway in Blaine.
According to The Holy Christian Church International’s website, the church is “an assembly of Christian believers from all racial backgrounds united under a common doctrine and vision to carry the Message, Ministry, and Mission of Jesus Christ throughout the world; leading people to the Holiness of God and the fullness of life in Jesus Christ through the person and power of the Holy Spirit.”
Felton said The Holy Christian Church International primarily has locations across the state of Minnesota, but also has congregations in Jamaica, Mexico, India and the continent of Africa.
The church is planning to purchase a 92,350-square-foot building, built in 2008, at 3785 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, which is the former home of Parametric Technology Corp.
The Blaine City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the church Dec. 7, allowing the church to operate in a planned business district. Council Member Wes Hovland was absent.
“We certainly welcome you there,” Mayor Tom Ryan said to Felton.
Blaine City Planner Lori Johnson said the church facility will accommodate a sanctuary, lobby spaces, classrooms, offices and multipurpose gathering places that will be used for music rehearsals, programming and adult and children’s ministry.
Johnson said high traffic days will be on Sundays, when most other businesses in the industrial park will be less active. Activities will be spread throughout the week. She also said the site has adequate parking to accommodate the church.
Felton said the church currently has 1,000 congregants, or 536 families, and the new church in Blaine will have seating for 750 people.
The church hosts an annual “convocation” that draws religious leaders from all over the world for continuing education, Felton said.
Johnson added that no sleeping accommodations may be created in the building for use during the convocation event or at any other time.
A portion of the building will not be used initially, but the church hopes to expand later.
Felton said he’d like to talk to the City Council in the future about adding a private Christian school in building.
“We raised this issue with the Planning Commission that we’d also like the consideration of us having a school there as well,” Felton said, mentioning the former Globe University/Minnesota School of Business that was located at 3680 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE. “We’re well aware that there has been some resistance to that in the past. I was there when that development was getting started, and it never really, kind of fleshed itself out, but I always thought it was a great location, so we’d love to have the opportunity of a private school in that particular building as well.”
If The Holy Christian Church International decides to move forward with creating a Christian school on the property, or deviates in any way from the initial conditional use permit application, a conditional use permit amendment will be required and for only the school a code amendment will also be required, Johnson said.
“I’m excited,” Council Member Jess Robertson said, while speaking to Felton. “I think our purpose on this earth is love and serve other people, and the community of Blaine in and of itself is fantastic. I think welcoming churches into our community, especially one like yours that serves an international level, I think is awesome.”
The Holy Christian Church International will be required to obtain a certificate of occupancy from the city prior to occupying the building, Johnson said.
To learn more about The Holy Christian Church International, visit thcci.org.
