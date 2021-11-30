Columbia Heights High School’s student newspaper, The Heights Herald, received two all-state awards for the 2020-21 Journalism Educators of Minnesota Awards.
As the official newspaper for Columbia Heights, the content reflects the student body, school, district and community. The Heights Herald website received the Gold Award, and the print edition of the newspaper received the Silver Award.
“With last year being so hectic, being awarded with gold for our website is really exciting,” web editor Renee DeMars Dehn said in a statement. “We all put a ton of work into all of the things we published last year, so seeing that work recognized means a lot.”
The Heights Herald is both a yearlong course students can take multiple times and an extracurricular activity for student editors, who apply for their positions each year.
This year there are nine student editors, seven staff writers, a lead photographer and lead illustrator, three outside contributors, and the advisor Christopher Polley, a teacher at Columbia Heights High School who is in his third year advising the school paper.
“This was the first year we focused almost exclusively on online journalism,” Polley said in a statement. “I taught/advised all my students 100% remotely last year and everything was done via Zoom. These students put their blood, sweat and tears into the paper last year.”
To read The Heights Herald, visit HeightsHerald.org.
