A 16-year-old male has been charged in the shooting death of a teenaged girl in Columbia Heights.
According to the Anoka County Juvenile Court the teen from Minneapolis, has been charged with one felony count of second-degree manslaughter.
At approximately 11:57 p.m. Thursday, March 24, the Columbia Heights and Fridley police departments and Allina EMS were dispatched to an apartment on the 3900 block of Third Street NE after a report of an individual being shot, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
According to the criminal complaint, the 911 call indicated that Derryanna Deashia Davis, 15, of Columbia Heights, was unconscious in a bedroom in the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the left side of her back, underneath the scapula.
Davis was not breathing and did not have a pulse when officers and emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unable to resuscitate Davis and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators conducted a search of the apartment as well as a trajectory analysis. Investigators determined that a projectile was fired from inside the apartment and did not strike the exterior wall, contradicting reports from witnesses. A Glock 9X19 that did not have a clip, but did have one spent casing still lodged inside the chamber, was collected as evidence.
A 17-year-old male and female were at the residence at the time of the shooting, and the apartment belonged to the male teenaged witness. Both teens allegedly told investigators that the bullet came through the exterior wall and fatally struck Davis, according to the criminal complaint.
However, after being confronted with forensic evidence that the bullet was fired from inside the apartment, the male teen allegedly told investigators that the female teen and Davis arrived at the apartment with two unknown males.
According to the criminal complaint, he told investigators that both males were armed and that one of them, wearing a White Sox hat, had pointed his firearm at Davis and shot her. The witness said both unknown males then fled the apartment on foot in different directions.
Based on the description, investigators were able to identify the suspect, according to the criminal complaint.
Multiple investigators with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division were assigned to the case. Due to multiple variations in the statements from teen witnesses, they were reinterviewed March 25. Several warrants were also issued that evening for the search of multiple electronic devices, according to the criminal complaint.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned there were eight juveniles, including Davis, in the apartment at the time of the shooting. All provided statements except for Davis and the suspect.
According to the criminal complaint, most of the witnesses said four juveniles left a Wendy's to go smoke at the 17-year-old male's apartment. While at Wendy's, the teenage girls came across the two unknown males who allegedly showed off they had guns. All the teenagers then proceeded to go to the apartment.
Investigators then said the teens' accounts vary once they arrive at the apartment, with several teens saying High only pointed his weapon at Davis while another teen allegedly told detectives that he had taken the suspect's weapon away from him, pulled the magazine and placed the gun on a dresser and then High allegedly retrieved the gun and reloaded it.
Two teens also said that prior to the shot, the suspect allegedly said "merch I won't do this," meaning that he was allegedly asking the group to dare him to shoot Davis."
According to the criminal complaint, all the teens agreed that after the suspect allegedly shot Davis, she screamed "ow" and "I can't breathe" and slumped over. All but two of the juveniles then fled.
“This is a horrific loss of life. We will continue the investigation until the truth is found and justice is served. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time,” Sheriff James Stuart said.
Davis was a student at Columbia Heights High School. The Columbia Heights Public School District said in a press release that they’re working closely with the Columbia Heights Police Department and have reached out to provide support to Davis’ family.
“The health and safety of our students is our utmost priority,” the district said in a statement. “Gun violence has taken far too many loved ones from our families, schools and communities. We are deeply saddened by this death and we extend our condolences to the student’s family and friends.”
Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula also expressed her condolences in a statement and asked for the community to keep their thoughts and prayers with the Davis family and Derryanna Davis’ friends, classmates, neighbors and other loved ones.
“Our city is grieving the death of 15-year-old Derryanna Davis,” Márquez Simula said in a statement. “She died of a gunshot wound and we still have so many unanswered questions. But we know how important community is when tragedy strikes.”
“Please take time to check in on young people, Heights educators, and Heights first responders in your life and ask how they are processing their grief,” Márquez Simula added. “We need to be brave and support each other during heartbreaking times like this.”