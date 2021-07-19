A 15-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night, July 18, in Fridley, and a 17-year-old male is in custody but has not been charged, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 7:05 p.m., the Fridley Police Department was dispatched to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus, in Fridley, after a 15 year old male arrived in the emergency department with a gunshot wound. The victim is currently at a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Officials believe the crime scene to have occurred in the 6000 block of Main Street NE, Fridley.
The Sheriff's Office reported that a 17 year old male is in currently is custody, but has not been formally charged.
“Violence against any person is extremely difficult for the community and law enforcement professionals to comprehend," said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart in a statement. "Anoka County law enforcement agencies wholeheartedly believe that all people in our communities deserve to feel safe and free from violence. The Fridley Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are keeping the victim and his family in our thoughts as we hope for a recovery.”
The Sheriff's encourages anyone who knows a juvenile who is at risk and needs assistance, to visit tinyurl.com/3yvfn3tz.
The Fridley shooting is currently being investigated by the Fridley Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.