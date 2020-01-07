The driver of an SUV was injured when the vehicle collided with a building in Anoka Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Around 9:40 a.m. a black Cadillac SRX struck the northwest corner of the Leone's Building Service building at 2040 Ferry St., just north of the Main Street intersection, according to the Anoka Police Department.
The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital.
Anoka-Champlin Interim Fire Chief Jon Holmes said no one in the building was injured but that a meeting had been taking place on the other side of an interior wall left exposed by the collision.
Assistant Fire Chief Todd Schewe said the structural damage to the building appeared limited to the outside.
"We're just shoring up for public protection," he said as firefighters worked on the site Tuesday morning.
The outside lane of northbound Ferry Street was closed to make room for crews to work.
