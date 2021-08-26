A chance to celebrate the rebirth of St. Paul’s scenic and historic Grand Round arrives with the biggest music fest on wheels on Sunday, Sept. 12, in the St. Paul Classic. Riders can choose from the 29-mile Grand Round or the 12-mile Lollipop Loop to Lake Phalen. Riders can add three miles to either loop with a lap around Lake Phalen.
Six of Minnesota’s finest musical acts are featured, including the Roe Family Singers, Siama’s Congo Roots and the Eddies. Guzheng master Jarrelle Barton and nationally recognized guitarists Tim Sparks and Phil Heywood to make their Classic debuts.
For over 20 years, the St. Paul Classic has been Minnesota’s biggest bike tour, averaging 6,000 riders, but this year, small is beautiful as the ride is capped at 1,850 cyclists. Rather than closing off miles of city streets, the Classic will capitalize on St. Paul’s recent investment in making the Grand Round beautiful and bike-friendly with protected bikeways, bike lanes and off-road trails. The ride will also feature new rest stops overlooking the Mississippi River Gorge at Lake Phalen and across from the ancient and sacred Indian Mounds perched atop a Mississippi River bluff.
This year’s Classic promises to live up to its name with a handsome route, live music and locally sourced refreshments at every rest stop. Registration closes on September 9. To register, visit BikeClassic.org.
