St. Francis senior Brady Johnson was selected as the Region 7AA boys representative in the Minnesota State High School League’s AAA award program, recognizing excellence in academics, athletics and arts.
St. Francis High School’s Brady Johnson and Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Ava Lowman were selected by the Region 7AA Committee to represent Region 7AA in the MSHSL Academics, Athletics, and Arts Award program.
Johnson is completing a very distinguished academic career at St. Francis HS. A member of the National Honor Society for two years, Johnson has carried a 4.0 GPA through a wide variety of College in the Schools and AP classes.
He has been recognized as all-state and all-conference academically. Johnson has been a member of the band his entire high school career and performed in the pep band until varsity level competition made that impossible.
Johnson is a three-sport athlete who achieved all-conference honors in both football and track. He was named MVP of his track and field team last season and has qualified for the state tournament in a variety of sprinting events.
Johnson intends to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Lowman was described as “the epitome of what the Triple A Award stands for” by her coach. As a dedicated two-sport athlete, Lowman completed a record setting career in tennis and was twice voted as a team captain. She is top 20 all time in career victories for Cambridge-Isanti. As a track athlete, she was a three-time letterwinner and participated in both True Team state and section meets.
As a performer, Lowman shows incredible talent in a wide variety of activities. Whether it is playing the piano for community groups, performing in her school’s top band and choir for several years, or making all-conference as a member of the speech team, Lowman has impressed everyone she has worked with. She plays the piano for school plays and sings in the schools a cappella group. She has been voted a captain on the speech team two times and is the section’s reigning champion in Duo Interpretation. Lowman does all this while maintaining a 4.36 GPA and challenging herself with the toughest classes her school offers. An AP Scholar of High Distinction, Lowman has not yet decided on a college, but knows she will follow her passion for both athletics and arts wherever she lands.
Triple “A” Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the League’s member schools and administrative regions.
League officials will announce the four award recipients (a girl and a boy from both a Class “A” and Class “AA” school) at an on-court recognition ceremony held in conjunction with the State Boys Basketball Tournament in March.
The Minnesota State High School League sponsors the AAA award for a senior girl and a senior boy who excel in Academics (3.0 GPA or better), Athletics (at least one MSHSL-sponsored athletic activity) and Arts (MSHSL-sponsored debate, one-act play, speech, visual arts, and instrumental or vocal music). Each Administrative Region 7AA member school may nominate one senior girl and one senior boy to the region level for review and evaluation. The Region Committee then selects one girl and one boy as the Region winners who will advance to enter the state competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.