ARTS AAA Brady Johnson headshot.JPG.jpeg

St. Francis senior Brady Johnson was selected as the Region 7AA boys representative in the Minnesota State High School League’s AAA award program, recognizing excellence in academics, athletics and arts.

 Photo courtesy of St. Francis High School

St. Francis High School’s Brady Johnson and Cambridge-Isanti High School’s Ava Lowman were selected by the Region 7AA Committee to represent Region 7AA in the MSHSL Academics, Athletics, and Arts Award program.

Johnson is completing a very distinguished academic career at St. Francis HS. A member of the National Honor Society for two years, Johnson has carried a 4.0 GPA through a wide variety of College in the Schools and AP classes.

