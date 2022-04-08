With the announcement that Superintendent Beth Giese will resign from her position effective June 30, the St. Francis Area Schools School Board has begun its search for a new superintendent.

The district contracted consultants from Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to assist in the search.

St. Francis is asking residents to take the survey at tinyurl.com/5xxhm6kb to provide guidance for the search. All replies will be confidential. The survey closes April 11.

Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates’ searches typically take three to four months, but the district is aiming to expedite the process if possible.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/3t8ubn9m.

