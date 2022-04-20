The Spring Lake Park Police Department and community members are invited to attend the department’s first Coffee with a Cop where they can come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.
The first Coffee with a Cop will take place 9-10 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Hy-Vee, 8144 Hwy. 65 NE, Spring Lake Park. For questions, call 763-792-7220.
Spring Lake Park Police Chief Josh Antoine says Coffee with a Cop will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the police department’s work in Spring Lake Park neighborhoods.
The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Antoine said these situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.
Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction, Antoine said.
“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Antoine. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.
The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.
