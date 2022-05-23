Families and community members gathered Sunday, April 24, at the Spring Lake Park Lions Club’s annual pancake breakfast at Spring Lake Park High School.
According to the Spring Lake Park Lions Club, members started cooking at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the breakfast that started at 8 a.m. The Lions prepared over 150 pounds of sausage, 80 pounds of pancake mix, 50 loaves of Texas toast and scrambled eggs, and laid out condiments of syrup, butter, whipping cream and sprinkles ready to adorn the pancakes and French toast.
Approximately 700 people showed up for the Sunday breakfast, according to the Lions Club. It was free, but donations were encouraged.
In addition to the foods, there were 17 local community service providers present at the event including Cars for Neighbors, Spring Lake Park Recreation Department, SACA Food Shelf, Mom’s Haven of Hope, Lee Carlson Center, ACCAP Senior Program, Impact Services, Push for Awareness, Spring Lake Park High School Opportunities in Emergency Care students checking people’s blood pressure, Springbrook Nature Center, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Thumb’s Up, Alexandra House and Hy-Vee providing COVID-19 shots.
Kids also got to enjoy face painting, balloons, a book giveaway and free vision screening tests. Of the 55 children screened, eight kids discovered they needed to be seen by an eye care professional for further evaluation, according to the Lions Club.
Another Spring Lake Park Lions Club breakfast will be held Sunday, Oct. 30, in the Spring Lake Park High School cafeteria.
