Fifteen high school teams from several different high school emergency medical services (EMS) training programs participated in the 35th annual State Youth EMS competition April 9 at Spring Lake Park High School. Spring Lake Park teams in particular earned top rankings.
“It takes a full crew to put on a state event like this,” said Bill Neiss, program director of Opportunities in Emergency Care (OEC) at Spring Lake Park High School. “We had 15 teams, three OEC programs across more than 12 schools represented, and 130 volunteers. Every student worked so hard to treat the victim volunteers and show their knowledge to the judges, no matter what scenario was thrown at them.”
The state results were:
• First Place: The Pain Killers team from Spring Lake Park High School – Ella Hammerbeck, Kevin Hoang, Julia Hutton and Taylor Isabel.
• Second Place: The Rapid Relief ream from Spring Lake Park High School — Paige Kiani, Adam Pattberg, Diego Rivera and Marion Sterk-Ciresi.
• Third Place: The Gal Stones team from Osseo and Chaska high schools: Sophie Hentges, Samantha Longenecker, Katie Millard and Elena Bohlsen.
• Most Academic Individual: Taylor Isabel from Spring Lake Park High School.
• Most Academic Team: The Pain Killers team from Spring Lake Park High School.
• Most Professional Team: The Pain Killers team from Spring Lake Park High School.
At a time when there is a growing shortage of emergency medical technicians, these efforts to train the next generation of emergency responders are more important than ever. The state competition provides students training to be EMTs an opportunity to test their skills as they navigate scenarios based on real life situations.
“Many of the scenarios were written by past graduates who come back to help with the program,” Neiss said.
This year, the crisis situations were spread throughout Spring Lake Park High School with teams rotating to the various scenarios. At each scene, victims were staged to be in need of medical help while judges stand by to observe. Students go into each scenario blind and are scored on how well they handle each situation.
The wrestling room had the lights shut off with loud rock music to simulate a concert, with a patient in need of CPR. In the B building, students were given devices to limit their senses (touch, sight, sound and speech). These crews rushed into classrooms with stretchers to find overturned desks and victims throughout in need of assistance.
In the gym, a scenario involving a chainsaw accident ensured that students could practice shock management for a bleeding patient and cardiac arrest on another simultaneously. This was based on a real call OEC support teacher, John Lindstrom, had as a firefighter.
“In each scenario, there are a wide range of treatments that need to be administered,” Neiss said. “Students’ skills and knowledge are tested on everything from patient assessment to oxygen administration to bleeding control to CPR and more.”
Past scenarios have included pool rescues, simulated vehicle accidents, the release of radioactive material in a crash, and other high stakes situations.
Each year, Spring Lake Park High School’s Opportunities in Emergency Health Care program graduates about 80 students who have earned their EMT, firefighter or nursing assistant certifications while still in high school. Students graduate with credentials to work immediately in the field as many pursue additional health care training and education.
