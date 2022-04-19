Spring Lake Park High School students interacted with over 100 professionals from across a multitude of industry pathways at the high school’s Career Fair April 6. Students had the chance to have conversations with representatives about future career paths and many interacted with fun, hands-on experiences related to the various career fields.
Spring Lake Park High School students interacted with more than 100 organizations across a multitude of industry pathways at a Career Fair on April 6 at the high school.
Dreary weather didn’t dampen the energy in the room that included something for every interest: business management and administration; human services; agriculture, food and natural resources; arts, communication and technology; engineering and manufacturing technology; health sciences technology, colleges and the military were all represented.
Students had a chance to have conversations with representatives about future career paths and many interacted with fun, hands-on experiences related to the various career fields. Students picked up hammers to contribute to building framing. They donned virtual reality goggles to “paint” a wall. They engaged in quizzes and petted therapy dogs.
“These are important experiences for students to get a glimpse at different career options, meet people working in these fields and ask a lot of questions,” said Eric Van Brocklin, the high school’s Pathways to Career and College Readiness lead. “The response from our community was incredible. A huge thanks to our organizing partner, Metro North Chamber of Commerce, and their wonderful support of this event, and to all who contributed to its success.”
A few of the organizations and businesses that participated in the Career Fair include 3M Open Golf Tournament, Peterson Companies, Alexandria Technical and Community College, Sure Cast Foundry, Urban Air Adventure Park, Dunwoody College of Technology, The Home Depot, Caterpillar Paving, U.S. Army, and more.
