Spring Lake Park graduate Lindsey Albers had a blazing start to the winter season, delivering a hat trick in a 6-1 win in Bethel’s season opener before adding a pair of assists in a 5-1 win the following day for a six-point weekend. Albers’ efforts earned her MIAC Women’s Hockey Athlete of the Week honors.
