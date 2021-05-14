Feature
Coon Rapids girls golf senior Kylie Wilson
Start in golf
“I played golf when I was little, but really started playing in eighth grade. I played with my dad when I was little, but in eighth grade my favorite teacher convinced me to join the middle school team and I fell in love with the sport.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part of the game is driving! It always feels good to hit the ball as hard as I can.”
Biggest challenge
“Golf is really challenging mentally — it doesn’t always go your way and you have to learn to just look forward to the next shot and not focus on the last.”
Best part of team
“I love my team and how close we all are and how all of us really just want to get better at golf!”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Golf is hard! I think a lot of people think it’s easy, but then they play and it’s a big realization. I mean, if you’re stance is off an inch, it can mess everything up.”
Top high school golf memories
“My favorite memories have got to be all the times (head coach Chad) Kuehne drives us around on his golf cart during practice and we hang on as he goes over bumps!”
