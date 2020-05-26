Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.