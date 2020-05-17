Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.