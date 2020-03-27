The National Sports Center in Blaine is suspending activities on campus through May 1 at the direction of Gov. Tim Walz and the advice of the Minnesota Department of Health.
The center suspended activities March 15 and had been tentatively slated to resume operations Saturday, March 28.
“We will continue to monitor the situation daily and make any updates/changes as necessary,” a March 26 statement from the sports center said. “Your safety is our number one priority and we are working diligently to keep our campus healthy and safe. We have a response team that is following developments closely and remains in constant contact with local and state health officials to make sure we are acting on the latest guidance.”
For up-to-date announcements, subscribe to the National Sports Center’s blog at blog.nscsports.org or follow @NSC_Sports on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.