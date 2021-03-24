A milestone, then a final showdown a year in the making.
Legacy Christian Academy senior Jake Wald scored his 1,000th career point early in the Lions’ 80-56 playoff opening win over Hope Academy March 20, then the Lions earned a spot in the Section 4A finals with a 72-56 victory over Trinity March 23.
With the victories, top-seeded Legacy earned a spot in the championship against second-seeded Christ’s Household of Faith March 25, a matchup between the two section finalists a year ago who didn’t get to square off due to COVID-19 shutting the season down early.
“We have been preparing for this moment since our staff was hired in 2018,” Legacy Christian head coach Nathan Bellefeuille said. “We have seven seniors that were sophomores when we started. We had a really successful season last year and were playing in the section final before COVID ended our season. That moment taught us we need to play like every game could be our last because you never know when a pandemic is going to shut down your season.
“I think the biggest key to our success was our guys committing to developing in the offseason. Our players found a way to get up a lot of shots, whether it was in a gym or at a park. We are shooting nearly 40% from three as a team this year and that isn’t a coincidence. Lastly, our depth and unselfishness make us a really tough matchup. We have seven players averaging between 7-14 points per game. Anyone could score 20 on any given night and when the guys figure out who that is going to be they find a way to create scoring opportunities for them.”
Harley Kendall scored 21 points and Trent Harrison had 14 in the win over Trinity. Wald had a team-high 19 in the win over Hope, with an early three achieving a career milestone that included a winding recovery road from injury.
“Rehab was a tough battle that was very mentally wearing,” Wald said. “I had to push through a lot of physical pain and work through a lot of mental walls. It took a lot of hard work on and off the court to get back to where I was and better. Getting 1,000 points was a very rewarding feeling of all the hard work and struggle I went through - to do it as we got a playoff win was a huge bonus; 1,000 points has always been a dream of mine and it was a very surreal and exciting feeling to be able to accomplish it.”
“Seeing Jake hit his 1,000th point was one of my proudest moments as a coach,” Bellefeuille said. “Everyone can see the type of talent he is when they watch him play, but they don’t know all he had to overcome to get to this point. What is more impressive is Jake will use this honor to teach others about perseverance rather than treating it as a milestone for himself. That is just the type of kid he is.
“Jake has worked incredibly hard to get to be the player he is. He shot over 50,000 shots last summer and that was before his injury. Even while he was injured, he was working on form shooting and stationary ball handling to stay sharp and to be ready when his body allowed him to come back to the court. What impresses me about Jake is his unselfishness on the court. He scored nearly 20 points per game last year, but is one of five players on our team averaging 10 or more PPG (currently 12 PPG). Jake is shooting 40% from three and is especially talented in ball screen situations. We ask him to lead the offense by attacking and scoring or distributing to his teammates.”
