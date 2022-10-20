Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts performs Bram Stokers’ Dracula Oct. 21-29. The play will be performed by the adult troupe and is the first Halloween event since prior to COVID.
“It is PG-13, so there are some jumps and scares, and this fantastic cast is ready to treat you to a night of Halloween frights,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said.
This adaptation of the Bram Stoker classic preserves the psychological terror and complex characterization of the original Victorian Gothic novel. Jonathan Harker, a young lawyer, travels to Transylvania to transfer real estate in England to Count Dracula, but soon finds himself a prisoner in the Count’s castle. With Jonathan locked in the castle, Count Dracula travels to England to claim his new property. Not having heard from Jonathan in several weeks, his fiancée, Mina, anxiously awaits news of his return as she tends to her friend, Lucy, who has become weak with a mysterious illness. Mina notices Lucy’s propensity to sleepwalk and finds two small holes in Lucy’s neck. Unable to diagnose Lucy’s illness, Dr. Seward, the overseer of a sanitarium, wires his mentor Dr. Van Helsing for help. Upon examining Lucy, Van Helsing is convinced a vampire is the cause of her illness and sets out to convince the others to destroy Count Dracula before it is too late.
Strobe lights and water based fog will be used during the performance.
Northern Starz is located in Ramsey (5300 Alpine Drive NW).
The performances are Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.; and Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 27-29 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.