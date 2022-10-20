ARTS Northern Starz Dracula.JPG

A spooky classic takes center stage leading up to Halloween as Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts puts on “Dracula” Oct. 21-29.

 Image by Northern Starz

Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts performs Bram Stokers’ Dracula Oct. 21-29. The play will be performed by the adult troupe and is the first Halloween event since prior to COVID.

“It is PG-13, so there are some jumps and scares, and this fantastic cast is ready to treat you to a night of Halloween frights,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.