There are two types of success.
There’s the type that stems from hard work, natural talent or a combination of the two. This is the ideal, yet more arduous path.
Then there is success coming from properly managing expectations. Set the bar reasonably low, then give a modest leap over it. We weren’t all blessed with booming verticals after all. This is the more practical path.
Now, don’t get me wrong. There’s some serious threading the needle to be done with managing expectations. It’s a real skill of its own.
If you’re a kid, best to sprinkle in a few mediocre grades on those early report cards so the world doesn’t grow numb to aced tests.
If you’re an adult, you can’t just cross off everything on that chore list you’re given in an hour. Best to drag it out a bit, forget a thing or two. Nothing too consequential, just enough that no one expects perfection down the road.
And if you’re a sports team, appease the fan base just enough to keep your job. Aim for the middle of the road and keep going straight. If there’s traffic, veer to the side, but otherwise, aim for lofty obfuscation. Minnesota fans have grown used to this.
If you’re a coach or front office member, odds are you aren’t hoisting a trophy at the end of the year, so you better be able to walk the expectation management tightrope. You have to sell yourself on being the best person to fix whatever currently ails your given franchise. You alone know best. But, whoa, slow down! It’s going to take some time.
It’s best to start off small. Much better to go from poor to average to great, rather than the reverse. It’s why coaches who have a losing record in year one, progress to average in year two, then make the playoffs in year three are rewarded with lucrative contract extensions, while those going in reverse order are fired. Good management skills.
The Twins’ best marketing slogan of recent memory was the early 2000s’ “Get to Know ‘Em.” A simple way of encouraging fans to come to the ballpark while simultaneously reinforcing the fact that the players on the team had never done anything of note. In that same vein, a decade ago the Timberwolves rolled out, “See What They Can Do.” It turned out, not much. That later evolved into “All Eyes North.” Different, but not really.
A few years ago, the Twins erred mightily in trotting out the marketing campaign “This Is How We Baseball.” To be fair, that infamous phrase didn’t specifically mention that the Twins would “baseball” well, but the inference was clear, and as a team of high expectations floundered shy of the playoffs, the staff and the slogan were shown the door.
Leading to this week.
Vikings brass uttered the phrase “competitively rebuilding.” Not a slogan per se, but a telling mindset nonetheless against which the next year of decisions will be judged. Sure we want to win it all, but more than that, we just want to avoid angering our fans as long as possible. It’s a rather genius, if nearly impossible to pull off bit of doublespeak. If things go well, great! That was the plan all along! If they don’t, well, we’re rebuilding! We’ll see how it plays out.
Still, it’s a much more measured approach than a few other common taglines such as “All In” or “Title or Bust,” which generate short-term excitement, but usually long-term disappointment.
Stretch runs are about to begin for the booming Wolves and Wild, and recent champ Whitecaps, and the Twins and Lynx seasons are set to begin soon. In the fall, the Vikings will try to shake a recent stretch of mediocrity.
Just remember as hope springs eternal, success comes in different forms. Ultimately we all wish our team can reach the top of the mountain ... but usually they’re just hoping not to cascade flat on their faces.
