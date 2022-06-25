Rumriver Art Center in Anoka opens a new art show starting in July titled “Snapshots of a Mind Set Free,” held in the Jan Johansen Gallery, 2665 Fourth Ave.
The show’s opening is Saturday, July 16, from 2-4 p.m.
The gallery show will feature the artwork of artist and mentor Cherene Bebeau, and her mentee Christine Tauer. They participated in Rumriver Art Center’s 2021-2022 Emerging Artist Mentorship Program for Older Adults Ages 55-plus.
The purpose of the artist mentorship program is to provide older adults who never had the opportunity to find their artistic voice during their youth a chance to explore and find it now.
Applicants selected one medium they wanted to focus on during their mentorship experience, and they were paired with a local artist who is very skilled and experienced with their selected medium.
The mentors and mentees met together multiple times a month over a nine-month period. Mentors helped their mentee develop as an artist through assessing their strengths and weaknesses, as well as through collaboration, the implementation of strategies, and evaluation along the way. Mentees worked with their mentors to set goals for themselves and for their work.
This gallery show is a culminating event that showcases the artwork, growth and accomplishments that took place during the mentorship program experience. Both Bebeau and Tauer will be displaying their mixed media work in a shared gallery show.
Bebeau is an award-winning artist and 28-year multimedia arts instructor specializing in watercolor, mixed media and book arts. She holds a degree in graphic design from North Hennepin Community College, has studied teaching techniques in papermaking and book arts at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts and has studied watercolor, mixed media and acrylic techniques with numerous prominent artists.
Bebeau has taught her user-friendly style throughout Minnesota, as far north as Nova Scotia, as far south as the Dominican Republic, and on two theme cruises.
“I’ve always found fun as the most rewarding teaching tool,” Bebeau said. “The quote I live by: ‘In the university of becoming an artist, whether you register early or register late, you’ll never graduate.’”
Tauer has a wide background of education, experience and teaching in the arts at all age levels. She has degrees in vocal music and elementary education from the University of Minnesota at Morris and a master’s degree in elementary education from Hamline.
She also has had extensive theater training at Anoka Ramsey and graduate classes at the University of Minnesota. Tauer developed many different art programs.
While she spends most of her time creating mixed media art, Tauer also writes and performs radio play for seniors as a member of Jewels of DeNial at Northern Starz Center of Performing Arts.
“My journey this year as an artist in mixed media has allowed me to create thought-provoking works of art that have challenged me to problem solve both techniques and use of materials,” Tauer said. “I have been able to ‘jump-in’ and explore a wide variety of expressive art forms from visual to written and a myriad of content from representational realism to abstract. This journey to create my own truth has allowed me to discover and unlock a part of me that I didn’t know existed.”
The show will be on display through Aug. 6.
For more information, visit rumriverart.com.
