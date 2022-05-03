The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is joining and promoting the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program by the Minnesota Commerce Department, through funds appropriated by the Minnesota Legislature in 2021.
The intent of the program is to deter the theft of catalytic converters by marking them with unique identification numbers that permanently mark the catalytic converter.
With Minnesota being one of the states with the highest amount of catalytic converter thefts in the nation, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is proud to join this initiative that will help protect community members’ property.
“It’s sad that this measure is even necessary,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. “However, this program is another step to prevent crime and help us convict those criminals who choose to victimize others.”
The Commerce Fraud Bureau chose the CATGUARD Label Solution for marking catalytic converters.
The labels are installed by sticking the label onto the catalytic converter, and then painting a fluid onto the label, which, once a vehicle is started, causes the unique number to be etched into the metal.
Once registered, the unique number allows law enforcement to trace a converter back to a specific vehicle if a converter were to be stolen and later recovered.
Anyone who owns one of the top 15 most targeted vehicles and is interested in a label, visit the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to pick up a free kit.
The most at-risk vehicles for catalytic converter theft are Chevrolet Express, Ford Econoline, Ford F250, Honda Accord, Honda CRV, Honda Element, Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Tuscon, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Prius and Toyota Tundra.
Those who receive a kit will be able to scan a QR code with a mobile phone and register the label ID number with the VIN on the vehicle. Paper forms are also available to fill out if the owner does not have a mobile device.
Individuals are responsible to place the label on their catalytic converter.
