Coon Rapids firefighter Joe Gottwaldt gets his head shaved by fellow firefighter Christian Worby April 6 at Coon Rapids Fire Station 1. Gottwaldt, and numerous other Coon Rapids firefighters, shaved their heads to support Worby, who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
Coon Rapids firefighter Greg Wester shaves firefighter Kory Beck’s head April 6 at Coon Rapids Fire Station 1 to support fellow firefighter Christian Worby, not pictured, who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
Coon Rapids firefighter Christian Worby, who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, shaves Battalion Chief Tim Girard April 6 at Coon Rapids Fire Station 1. Girard, and numerous other Coon Rapids firefighters, shaved their heads to support Worby who will be receiving treatment soon at the Mayo Clinic.
Coon Rapids firefighter Ryan Wagner shaves fellow firefighter Paul Matanich’s head April 6 at Coon Rapids Fire Station 1 to support fellow firefighter Christian Worby, not pictured, who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma and will be starting treatment at the Mayo Clinic soon.
Coon Rapids firefighter Jason Harbinson gets his head shaved by firefighter Andy Peisert April 6 at Coon Rapids Fire Station 1 to support fellow firefighter Christian Worby, not pictured, who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
Coon Rapids firefighter Andy Peisert shaves firefighter Joe Caminati’s head April 6 at Coon Rapids Fire Station 1 to support fellow firefighter Christian Worby, not pictured, who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
Coon Rapids firefighters gathered at Coon Rapids Fire Station 1 April 6 to shave each other’s heads to support fellow firefighter Christian Worby, center, who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma and will be starting treatment at the Mayo Clinic soon.
Photo by Paige Kieffer
The Coon Rapids Fire Department supported a fellow firefighter recently by shaving their heads to show solidarity to a colleague who is battling cancer.
Christian Worby is undergoing chemotherapy and stem cell treatment, which will cause him to lose his hair. He is diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He was surprised Wednesday, April 6, by a group of his colleagues hosting a makeshift barber shop to shave their heads.
Worby shaved some of his fellow firefighters’ heads, including that of Battalion Chief Tim Gilsrud.
