The Coon Rapids Fire Department supported a fellow firefighter recently by shaving their heads to show solidarity to a colleague who is battling cancer.

Christian Worby is undergoing chemotherapy and stem cell treatment, which will cause him to lose his hair. He is diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He was surprised Wednesday, April 6, by a group of his colleagues hosting a makeshift barber shop to shave their heads.

Worby shaved some of his fellow firefighters’ heads, including that of Battalion Chief Tim Gilsrud.

