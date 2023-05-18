The Shattered Hill Art Collective is hosting is second annual Art in the Park festival at Kordiak Park in Columbia Heights June 3.
“The last festival was amazing,” co-chair Andy Newton said. “We had a larger than expected turnout in both vendors and participants. It was a perfect day in a beautiful setting, Kordiak Park — this will also be the location of the current festival. It was something I’d been trying to get started in Heights for a number of years, and overall we were all very proud of how it turned out.”
After the strong inaugural event a year ago, the group is excited to be back with an even stronger day this year, going back to its roots.
“It is an incredible feeling, and we’ve reorganized a bit, so that the event is in line with its original intent: to be a vehicle for bringing more exposure and visibility to the local arts community and to help establish and grow our Art Collective,” Newton said. “This time around, all proceeds from the vendor fees go to The Shattered Hill Art Collective for the purpose of funding future local art events, projects and installations.”
The Shattered Hill Art Collective, formerly the Columbia Heights Art Collective, seeks to celebrate artists and enhance the community through art, providing a place where works can be bought and sold.
Displays at the festival will feature works across several mediums from North Metro artists.
“We have a great variety of artists and artisans this year, including many painters (of course), wood-turners, jewelry makers, fiber artists, ceramics, clothing, apothecary, even an amazing hot sauce maker! At this point, we are at full capacity for festival vendors, but we will have future events and activities,” Newton said.
For more information on Shattered Hill’s activities, visit the group’s linktree at Linktr.ee/shatteredhillartcollective.
This year’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3 at Kordiak Park (1845 49th Ave NE, Columbia Heights).
