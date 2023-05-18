ARTS Shattered Hill.jpg

The Shattered Hill Art Collective is hosting its second annual Art in the Park festival June 3 in Columbia Heights.

 Image submitted

The Shattered Hill Art Collective is hosting is second annual Art in the Park festival at Kordiak Park in Columbia Heights June 3.

“The last festival was amazing,” co-chair Andy Newton said. “We had a larger than expected turnout in both vendors and participants. It was a perfect day in a beautiful setting, Kordiak Park — this will also be the location of the current festival. It was something I’d been trying to get started in Heights for a number of years, and overall we were all very proud of how it turned out.”

